Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,633
|$4,414
|Clean
|$2,080
|$3,398
|$4,122
|Average
|$1,793
|$2,927
|$3,538
|Rough
|$1,507
|$2,457
|$2,955
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,991
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,376
|$3,733
|$4,479
|Average
|$2,049
|$3,216
|$3,845
|Rough
|$1,721
|$2,699
|$3,211
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$4,276
|$5,149
|Clean
|$2,526
|$3,999
|$4,809
|Average
|$2,178
|$3,445
|$4,128
|Rough
|$1,830
|$2,892
|$3,448
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,409
|$4,039
|$4,940
|Clean
|$2,254
|$3,777
|$4,614
|Average
|$1,943
|$3,254
|$3,961
|Rough
|$1,633
|$2,731
|$3,307
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,830
|$4,287
|$5,097
|Clean
|$2,647
|$4,010
|$4,760
|Average
|$2,283
|$3,455
|$4,086
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,900
|$3,413
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,205
|$3,696
|$4,522
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,457
|$4,223
|Average
|$1,779
|$2,979
|$3,625
|Rough
|$1,494
|$2,500
|$3,027