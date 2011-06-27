Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,316
|$2,769
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,136
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,777
|$2,127
|Rough
|$901
|$1,417
|$1,699
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$2,029
|$2,454
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,872
|$2,265
|Average
|$949
|$1,557
|$1,886
|Rough
|$758
|$1,242
|$1,506
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$1,933
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,356
|$1,783
|$2,011
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,483
|$1,675
|Rough
|$901
|$1,183
|$1,338
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,357
|$2,774
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,174
|$2,560
|Average
|$1,210
|$1,808
|$2,132
|Rough
|$966
|$1,443
|$1,703
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,064
|$3,005
|$3,506
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,772
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,585
|$2,305
|$2,694
|Rough
|$1,265
|$1,839
|$2,152
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,262
|$2,723
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,087
|$2,513
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,736
|$2,092
|Rough
|$859
|$1,384
|$1,671