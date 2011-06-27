  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$2,316$2,769
Clean$1,356$2,136$2,555
Average$1,129$1,777$2,127
Rough$901$1,417$1,699
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,236$2,029$2,454
Clean$1,141$1,872$2,265
Average$949$1,557$1,886
Rough$758$1,242$1,506
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$1,933$2,180
Clean$1,356$1,783$2,011
Average$1,129$1,483$1,675
Rough$901$1,183$1,338
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,357$2,774
Clean$1,455$2,174$2,560
Average$1,210$1,808$2,132
Rough$966$1,443$1,703
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,064$3,005$3,506
Clean$1,904$2,772$3,235
Average$1,585$2,305$2,694
Rough$1,265$1,839$2,152
Estimated values
2003 Ford Windstar 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,401$2,262$2,723
Clean$1,293$2,087$2,513
Average$1,076$1,736$2,092
Rough$859$1,384$1,671
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Windstar on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Windstar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,356 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,783 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Windstar. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Windstar and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Windstar ranges from $901 to $2,180, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Windstar is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.