Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,167
|$10,875
|$12,339
|Clean
|$7,475
|$9,950
|$11,286
|Average
|$6,092
|$8,099
|$9,180
|Rough
|$4,709
|$6,248
|$7,074
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,741
|$7,949
|$9,143
|Clean
|$5,255
|$7,273
|$8,362
|Average
|$4,282
|$5,920
|$6,802
|Rough
|$3,310
|$4,567
|$5,242
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,203
|$10,335
|$12,028
|Clean
|$6,593
|$9,456
|$11,001
|Average
|$5,373
|$7,697
|$8,949
|Rough
|$4,154
|$5,937
|$6,896
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,330
|$8,697
|$9,975
|Clean
|$5,794
|$7,957
|$9,124
|Average
|$4,722
|$6,477
|$7,421
|Rough
|$3,650
|$4,996
|$5,719
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,211
|$12,178
|$14,320
|Clean
|$7,516
|$11,142
|$13,098
|Average
|$6,125
|$9,069
|$10,654
|Rough
|$4,735
|$6,996
|$8,210
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 1500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,348
|$10,513
|$12,222
|Clean
|$6,726
|$9,618
|$11,179
|Average
|$5,482
|$7,829
|$9,093
|Rough
|$4,237
|$6,039
|$7,007