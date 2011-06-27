Estimated values
1993 Geo Storm GSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,358
|$3,995
|$4,351
|Clean
|$2,966
|$3,538
|$3,855
|Average
|$2,181
|$2,623
|$2,862
|Rough
|$1,396
|$1,708
|$1,870
Estimated values
1993 Geo Storm 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$3,689
|$4,021
|Clean
|$2,731
|$3,267
|$3,563
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,422
|$2,646
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,578
|$1,728