Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,235
|$1,514
|Clean
|$609
|$1,101
|$1,355
|Average
|$462
|$835
|$1,037
|Rough
|$314
|$569
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,212
|$1,514
|Clean
|$549
|$1,081
|$1,355
|Average
|$416
|$820
|$1,037
|Rough
|$283
|$558
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (7.5L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$624
|$1,214
|$1,514
|Clean
|$557
|$1,083
|$1,355
|Average
|$422
|$821
|$1,037
|Rough
|$287
|$559
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$525
|$1,180
|$1,514
|Clean
|$469
|$1,052
|$1,355
|Average
|$355
|$798
|$1,037
|Rough
|$242
|$544
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$704
|$1,242
|$1,514
|Clean
|$628
|$1,108
|$1,355
|Average
|$476
|$840
|$1,037
|Rough
|$324
|$572
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-350 XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,212
|$1,514
|Clean
|$547
|$1,081
|$1,355
|Average
|$415
|$820
|$1,037
|Rough
|$282
|$558
|$719