Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark Consumer Reviews

This SPARK will fire up your daily commute! Joe Korpi , 09/13/2015 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2015 Chevy Spark LT after spending a week car shopping for a new commuter car. My criteria: small car (that my 6' 2" frame will FIT into), 30 - 40 mpg, affordable, fun creature comforts. I found this LT version at the end of a LONG day of car shopping after passing on a couple of Fiat 500s, a Prius, and an uninspiring stripped-down 2014 Spark base model with a manual transmission. The 2015 Spark LT with automatic transmission really answered all the concerns that were raised with previous Spark models: better acceleration (still a tad anemic, but it IS a small engine), more comfort, and a better sound system. This is a lot of fun to drive, and my teenage son was really impressed with sound system (and the way I could use my iPhone for music AND Bluetooth dialing through the sound system). Now, everyone in the family wants to go for a ride in "Dad's FANCY new car"... Update: I've been driving this awesome car for two years now, and I have no regrets! I had one warranty issue with the radio, but Chevy took care of that with no issues. I get about 36 mpg in the winter, and I get about 39 mpg in the summer. This has taken me 44,000 miles down the road so far, and I'm looking forward to many more!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Spark Kim , 11/25/2015 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This was my first brand new car purchase. I didn't want a car payment, but was tired of having to out money into repairs. I figured if I bought a decent used car I would be paying around $6000 for a car with high mileage. So I started looking for an affordable new car. After a few weeks of research I found the Spark. Great little car. I do a lot of driving, gas mileage is amazing. I average 36-40 mpg. I've put 11k miles on car in 7 months. No mechanical issues. I did receive a factory recal for the radio but didn't get around to get it done. It's not a race car but it does seem peppy for a little car. I don't romp on it so that probably helps mpg. Took it on 800 mile trip. It was decent ride, the seats are comfortable and the cab room is bigger than what it seems. The back seat is also roomy and comfy for short rides. I did miss cruise control. But I used less than $60 in gas. Bonus. I was concerned about the safety of this small car. But reading reviews it seemed it was good. Ten airbags. I'm writing this review after being t-boned at 55mph. I'm absolutely astonished how well the Spark held up. Although the car is totaled, its saftey features more than likely saved my life. I will definitely be getting another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

awesome car! kristen , 12/10/2015 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I owned a chevy spark for a couple of months i loved it. I was recently in a car accident going 45 i was t-boned, the called rolled a couple times and then flipped upside down. I walked away with a couple scratches, the car was totaled. I would recommend this car to any one looking for a low cost full-efficient and safe car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Value by Far Matiz Man , 02/06/2016 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl CVT) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This is a great car for many reasons. It has a touch screen media center, bluetooth, cruise, great safety, 10 airbags, USB, AUX in, foldable rear seats, theft protection, ABS, STC, and TCS. The volume automatically adjusts for road noise. So at high speeds it auto increases volume slightly and vice versa. The rear wipers come on automatically when you shift to reverse and the front wipers are currently on. It has leatherette seats. So far everyone that's seen it thought it was real leather. Very smart car. Excellent mileage, surprisingly good acceleration, fun to drive, nimble small size, yet adequate storage room especially when folding down seats. All for a ridiculously low price. This is a better equipped car than cars costing $2000 to $5000 more. I'm not joking. I am 6"2' and it's comfortable. However, it wouldn't fit an adult well behind me because I have the seat full back. I could move it up, but it better be less than a 45 minute drive if I do so. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse