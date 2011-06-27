Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Express Cargo Van
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,795*
Total Cash Price
$23,550
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,936*
Total Cash Price
$23,088
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,822*
Total Cash Price
$31,631
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,540*
Total Cash Price
$32,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$820
|$846
|$870
|$897
|$4,229
|Maintenance
|$430
|$2,061
|$776
|$1,362
|$2,225
|$6,854
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,278
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,018
|$754
|$472
|$170
|$3,681
|Depreciation
|$4,748
|$2,073
|$1,825
|$1,618
|$1,451
|$11,715
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,323
|$9,038
|$7,417
|$7,705
|$8,311
|$43,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$422
|$2,021
|$761
|$1,335
|$2,181
|$6,720
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,242
|$998
|$739
|$463
|$167
|$3,609
|Depreciation
|$4,655
|$2,032
|$1,789
|$1,586
|$1,423
|$11,485
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,101
|$8,861
|$7,272
|$7,554
|$8,148
|$42,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,136
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,680
|Maintenance
|$578
|$2,769
|$1,043
|$1,829
|$2,988
|$9,206
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,717
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,969
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,367
|$1,012
|$634
|$229
|$4,944
|Depreciation
|$6,377
|$2,784
|$2,451
|$2,173
|$1,950
|$15,734
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,208
|$12,140
|$9,963
|$10,349
|$11,163
|$58,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$595
|$2,850
|$1,073
|$1,882
|$3,075
|$9,475
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,767
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,026
|Financing
|$1,751
|$1,407
|$1,042
|$653
|$235
|$5,089
|Depreciation
|$6,564
|$2,865
|$2,522
|$2,236
|$2,006
|$16,194
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,652
|$12,494
|$10,254
|$10,651
|$11,489
|$60,540
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:not available
