Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,758
|$8,369
|$10,114
|Clean
|$6,555
|$8,122
|$9,798
|Average
|$6,149
|$7,627
|$9,166
|Rough
|$5,744
|$7,132
|$8,534
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$7,519
|$9,181
|Clean
|$5,801
|$7,296
|$8,894
|Average
|$5,442
|$6,852
|$8,320
|Rough
|$5,083
|$6,407
|$7,747
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,568
|$10,461
|$12,514
|Clean
|$8,311
|$10,152
|$12,123
|Average
|$7,797
|$9,533
|$11,341
|Rough
|$7,282
|$8,914
|$10,559
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,431
|$10,305
|$12,338
|Clean
|$8,178
|$10,000
|$11,953
|Average
|$7,672
|$9,391
|$11,182
|Rough
|$7,166
|$8,781
|$10,410
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$8,264
|$9,998
|Clean
|$6,463
|$8,020
|$9,686
|Average
|$6,063
|$7,531
|$9,061
|Rough
|$5,663
|$7,043
|$8,436
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,442
|$13,858
|$16,484
|Clean
|$11,098
|$13,448
|$15,969
|Average
|$10,411
|$12,629
|$14,938
|Rough
|$9,725
|$11,809
|$13,908
Estimated values
2017 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,108
|$7,687
|$9,393
|Clean
|$5,925
|$7,460
|$9,099
|Average
|$5,558
|$7,005
|$8,512
|Rough
|$5,191
|$6,551
|$7,925