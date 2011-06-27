Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,274
|$10,474
|$12,044
|Clean
|$7,850
|$9,923
|$11,392
|Average
|$7,003
|$8,823
|$10,089
|Rough
|$6,155
|$7,723
|$8,786
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,114
|$12,543
|$14,279
|Clean
|$9,596
|$11,884
|$13,506
|Average
|$8,560
|$10,566
|$11,961
|Rough
|$7,524
|$9,249
|$10,416
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,554
|$9,636
|$11,121
|Clean
|$7,167
|$9,129
|$10,519
|Average
|$6,393
|$8,117
|$9,316
|Rough
|$5,619
|$7,105
|$8,112
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,177
|$9,209
|$10,658
|Clean
|$6,810
|$8,726
|$10,082
|Average
|$6,075
|$7,758
|$8,928
|Rough
|$5,339
|$6,791
|$7,775
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,360
|$11,689
|$13,352
|Clean
|$8,880
|$11,075
|$12,630
|Average
|$7,922
|$9,847
|$11,185
|Rough
|$6,963
|$8,619
|$9,740
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,096
|$11,339
|$12,942
|Clean
|$8,630
|$10,743
|$12,241
|Average
|$7,699
|$9,552
|$10,841
|Rough
|$6,767
|$8,361
|$9,441
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,643
|$12,031
|$13,739
|Clean
|$9,149
|$11,399
|$12,995
|Average
|$8,161
|$10,136
|$11,509
|Rough
|$7,174
|$8,872
|$10,022
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,150
|$11,399
|$13,006
|Clean
|$8,681
|$10,801
|$12,303
|Average
|$7,744
|$9,603
|$10,895
|Rough
|$6,807
|$8,406
|$9,488
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,656
|$10,903
|$12,507
|Clean
|$8,213
|$10,330
|$11,831
|Average
|$7,326
|$9,185
|$10,477
|Rough
|$6,439
|$8,040
|$9,124
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,922
|$11,241
|$12,897
|Clean
|$8,465
|$10,651
|$12,199
|Average
|$7,551
|$9,470
|$10,804
|Rough
|$6,637
|$8,289
|$9,408
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,958
|$11,317
|$13,003
|Clean
|$8,499
|$10,723
|$12,299
|Average
|$7,581
|$9,534
|$10,892
|Rough
|$6,664
|$8,345
|$9,485
Estimated values
2011 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,903
|$10,004
|$11,503
|Clean
|$7,498
|$9,479
|$10,881
|Average
|$6,689
|$8,428
|$9,636
|Rough
|$5,879
|$7,377
|$8,391