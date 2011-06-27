Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,080
|$6,755
|$8,067
|Clean
|$4,866
|$6,460
|$7,696
|Average
|$4,436
|$5,871
|$6,955
|Rough
|$4,007
|$5,282
|$6,213
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,597
|$7,406
|$8,825
|Clean
|$5,360
|$7,083
|$8,419
|Average
|$4,887
|$6,437
|$7,608
|Rough
|$4,414
|$5,791
|$6,797
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,554
|$7,388
|$8,825
|Clean
|$5,319
|$7,066
|$8,419
|Average
|$4,850
|$6,421
|$7,608
|Rough
|$4,380
|$5,777
|$6,797
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV w/SL Package (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,235
|$6,973
|$8,333
|Clean
|$5,014
|$6,669
|$7,950
|Average
|$4,572
|$6,061
|$7,184
|Rough
|$4,129
|$5,453
|$6,419
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,257
|$7,050
|$8,455
|Clean
|$5,035
|$6,743
|$8,066
|Average
|$4,591
|$6,128
|$7,289
|Rough
|$4,147
|$5,513
|$6,512
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,785
|$6,450
|$7,752
|Clean
|$4,583
|$6,169
|$7,396
|Average
|$4,178
|$5,606
|$6,683
|Rough
|$3,774
|$5,044
|$5,971