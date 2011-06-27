Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,348
|$23,584
|$25,946
|Clean
|$20,818
|$22,990
|$25,273
|Average
|$19,758
|$21,801
|$23,927
|Rough
|$18,699
|$20,612
|$22,582
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,495
|$21,596
|$23,815
|Clean
|$19,012
|$21,052
|$23,198
|Average
|$18,044
|$19,963
|$21,962
|Rough
|$17,076
|$18,874
|$20,727
Estimated values
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,199
|$24,256
|$26,433
|Clean
|$21,648
|$23,644
|$25,747
|Average
|$20,546
|$22,422
|$24,376
|Rough
|$19,444
|$21,199
|$23,005