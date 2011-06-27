Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,685
|$33,010
|$36,790
|Clean
|$29,054
|$32,299
|$35,981
|Average
|$27,791
|$30,879
|$34,362
|Rough
|$26,528
|$29,458
|$32,742
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,655
|$26,397
|$28,386
|Clean
|$24,131
|$25,829
|$27,761
|Average
|$23,082
|$24,694
|$26,512
|Rough
|$22,033
|$23,558
|$25,263
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,526
|$21,509
|$22,635
|Clean
|$20,089
|$21,046
|$22,137
|Average
|$19,216
|$20,120
|$21,140
|Rough
|$18,343
|$19,195
|$20,144
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,886
|$28,669
|$30,707
|Clean
|$26,314
|$28,053
|$30,031
|Average
|$25,170
|$26,819
|$28,680
|Rough
|$24,027
|$25,585
|$27,329
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,204
|$28,025
|$31,236
|Clean
|$24,667
|$27,422
|$30,548
|Average
|$23,595
|$26,216
|$29,174
|Rough
|$22,523
|$25,010
|$27,799
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,213
|$24,992
|$27,022
|Clean
|$22,719
|$24,454
|$26,427
|Average
|$21,731
|$23,379
|$25,238
|Rough
|$20,744
|$22,304
|$24,049
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,300
|$31,073
|$33,101
|Clean
|$28,676
|$30,405
|$32,372
|Average
|$27,430
|$29,067
|$30,916
|Rough
|$26,183
|$27,730
|$29,459