Estimated values
2000 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,360
|$6,233
|$7,172
|Clean
|$3,902
|$5,578
|$6,434
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,269
|$4,959
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,959
|$3,484
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,816
|$4,878
|$5,931
|Clean
|$2,521
|$4,366
|$5,321
|Average
|$1,929
|$3,341
|$4,101
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,316
|$2,881
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$4,586
|$5,838
|Clean
|$1,933
|$4,104
|$5,237
|Average
|$1,479
|$3,141
|$4,037
|Rough
|$1,026
|$2,177
|$2,836