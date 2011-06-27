Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,850
|$15,239
|$16,809
|Clean
|$13,547
|$14,902
|$16,433
|Average
|$12,940
|$14,228
|$15,682
|Rough
|$12,333
|$13,554
|$14,931
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,265
|$21,086
|$23,140
|Clean
|$18,843
|$20,619
|$22,623
|Average
|$17,999
|$19,686
|$21,589
|Rough
|$17,155
|$18,754
|$20,555
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,139
|$16,722
|$18,510
|Clean
|$14,808
|$16,352
|$18,097
|Average
|$14,144
|$15,612
|$17,269
|Rough
|$13,481
|$14,872
|$16,442
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,737
|$22,444
|$24,371
|Clean
|$20,283
|$21,947
|$23,827
|Average
|$19,374
|$20,954
|$22,738
|Rough
|$18,466
|$19,961
|$21,649
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,428
|$21,172
|$23,143
|Clean
|$19,002
|$20,704
|$22,626
|Average
|$18,151
|$19,767
|$21,592
|Rough
|$17,300
|$18,831
|$20,558
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,669
|$17,208
|$18,945
|Clean
|$15,325
|$16,827
|$18,522
|Average
|$14,639
|$16,066
|$17,675
|Rough
|$13,953
|$15,305
|$16,829
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,693
|$19,180
|$20,859
|Clean
|$17,306
|$18,756
|$20,393
|Average
|$16,531
|$17,908
|$19,461
|Rough
|$15,755
|$17,059
|$18,529
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,159
|$19,805
|$21,664
|Clean
|$17,761
|$19,367
|$21,180
|Average
|$16,965
|$18,491
|$20,212
|Rough
|$16,170
|$17,615
|$19,244
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,518
|$22,209
|$24,118
|Clean
|$20,068
|$21,717
|$23,579
|Average
|$19,170
|$20,735
|$22,502
|Rough
|$18,271
|$19,752
|$21,424
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,242
|$22,911
|$24,795
|Clean
|$20,777
|$22,404
|$24,241
|Average
|$19,846
|$21,390
|$23,133
|Rough
|$18,916
|$20,377
|$22,025
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,924
|$20,511
|$22,301
|Clean
|$18,509
|$20,057
|$21,803
|Average
|$17,680
|$19,150
|$20,807
|Rough
|$16,851
|$18,242
|$19,810
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,180
|$20,852
|$22,740
|Clean
|$18,760
|$20,391
|$22,232
|Average
|$17,920
|$19,468
|$21,216
|Rough
|$17,079
|$18,545
|$20,200
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,824
|$17,361
|$19,095
|Clean
|$15,478
|$16,977
|$18,668
|Average
|$14,785
|$16,208
|$17,815
|Rough
|$14,091
|$15,440
|$16,962
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,706
|$18,311
|$20,124
|Clean
|$16,340
|$17,906
|$19,674
|Average
|$15,608
|$17,096
|$18,775
|Rough
|$14,876
|$16,286
|$17,876
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,118
|$18,781
|$20,658
|Clean
|$16,743
|$18,366
|$20,197
|Average
|$15,993
|$17,535
|$19,274
|Rough
|$15,243
|$16,704
|$18,351