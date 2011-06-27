  1. Home
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,850$15,239$16,809
Clean$13,547$14,902$16,433
Average$12,940$14,228$15,682
Rough$12,333$13,554$14,931
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,265$21,086$23,140
Clean$18,843$20,619$22,623
Average$17,999$19,686$21,589
Rough$17,155$18,754$20,555
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,139$16,722$18,510
Clean$14,808$16,352$18,097
Average$14,144$15,612$17,269
Rough$13,481$14,872$16,442
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,737$22,444$24,371
Clean$20,283$21,947$23,827
Average$19,374$20,954$22,738
Rough$18,466$19,961$21,649
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,428$21,172$23,143
Clean$19,002$20,704$22,626
Average$18,151$19,767$21,592
Rough$17,300$18,831$20,558
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,669$17,208$18,945
Clean$15,325$16,827$18,522
Average$14,639$16,066$17,675
Rough$13,953$15,305$16,829
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,693$19,180$20,859
Clean$17,306$18,756$20,393
Average$16,531$17,908$19,461
Rough$15,755$17,059$18,529
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,159$19,805$21,664
Clean$17,761$19,367$21,180
Average$16,965$18,491$20,212
Rough$16,170$17,615$19,244
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,518$22,209$24,118
Clean$20,068$21,717$23,579
Average$19,170$20,735$22,502
Rough$18,271$19,752$21,424
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,242$22,911$24,795
Clean$20,777$22,404$24,241
Average$19,846$21,390$23,133
Rough$18,916$20,377$22,025
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,924$20,511$22,301
Clean$18,509$20,057$21,803
Average$17,680$19,150$20,807
Rough$16,851$18,242$19,810
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,180$20,852$22,740
Clean$18,760$20,391$22,232
Average$17,920$19,468$21,216
Rough$17,079$18,545$20,200
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,824$17,361$19,095
Clean$15,478$16,977$18,668
Average$14,785$16,208$17,815
Rough$14,091$15,440$16,962
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,706$18,311$20,124
Clean$16,340$17,906$19,674
Average$15,608$17,096$18,775
Rough$14,876$16,286$17,876
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,118$18,781$20,658
Clean$16,743$18,366$20,197
Average$15,993$17,535$19,274
Rough$15,243$16,704$18,351
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,547 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,902 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,547 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,902 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,547 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,902 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $12,333 to $16,809, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.