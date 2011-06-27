  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,759$13,280$15,415
Clean$10,375$12,790$14,815
Average$9,607$11,810$13,613
Rough$8,839$10,830$12,411
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,408$11,755$13,743
Clean$9,072$11,321$13,207
Average$8,400$10,454$12,136
Rough$7,729$9,587$11,064
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,393$12,825$14,885
Clean$10,022$12,352$14,305
Average$9,281$11,406$13,144
Rough$8,539$10,460$11,984
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,181$12,563$14,582
Clean$9,818$12,100$14,014
Average$9,091$11,173$12,877
Rough$8,365$10,246$11,741
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,644$13,030$15,055
Clean$10,264$12,549$14,468
Average$9,504$11,588$13,294
Rough$8,745$10,627$12,121
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,923$11,158$13,050
Clean$8,605$10,746$12,541
Average$7,968$9,923$11,524
Rough$7,331$9,100$10,507
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,847$13,318$15,414
Clean$10,460$12,827$14,813
Average$9,686$11,844$13,612
Rough$8,912$10,862$12,410
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,903$12,332$14,389
Clean$9,550$11,877$13,828
Average$8,843$10,967$12,706
Rough$8,136$10,057$11,585
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,612$10,836$12,717
Clean$8,305$10,437$12,222
Average$7,690$9,637$11,230
Rough$7,075$8,838$10,239
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,090$12,544$14,624
Clean$9,729$12,082$14,054
Average$9,009$11,156$12,914
Rough$8,289$10,231$11,774
Sell my 2013 Honda CR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda CR-V near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,437 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,437 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,305 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,437 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Honda CR-V ranges from $7,075 to $12,717, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.