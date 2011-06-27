Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,759
|$13,280
|$15,415
|Clean
|$10,375
|$12,790
|$14,815
|Average
|$9,607
|$11,810
|$13,613
|Rough
|$8,839
|$10,830
|$12,411
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,408
|$11,755
|$13,743
|Clean
|$9,072
|$11,321
|$13,207
|Average
|$8,400
|$10,454
|$12,136
|Rough
|$7,729
|$9,587
|$11,064
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,393
|$12,825
|$14,885
|Clean
|$10,022
|$12,352
|$14,305
|Average
|$9,281
|$11,406
|$13,144
|Rough
|$8,539
|$10,460
|$11,984
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,181
|$12,563
|$14,582
|Clean
|$9,818
|$12,100
|$14,014
|Average
|$9,091
|$11,173
|$12,877
|Rough
|$8,365
|$10,246
|$11,741
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,644
|$13,030
|$15,055
|Clean
|$10,264
|$12,549
|$14,468
|Average
|$9,504
|$11,588
|$13,294
|Rough
|$8,745
|$10,627
|$12,121
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,923
|$11,158
|$13,050
|Clean
|$8,605
|$10,746
|$12,541
|Average
|$7,968
|$9,923
|$11,524
|Rough
|$7,331
|$9,100
|$10,507
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,847
|$13,318
|$15,414
|Clean
|$10,460
|$12,827
|$14,813
|Average
|$9,686
|$11,844
|$13,612
|Rough
|$8,912
|$10,862
|$12,410
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,903
|$12,332
|$14,389
|Clean
|$9,550
|$11,877
|$13,828
|Average
|$8,843
|$10,967
|$12,706
|Rough
|$8,136
|$10,057
|$11,585
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,612
|$10,836
|$12,717
|Clean
|$8,305
|$10,437
|$12,222
|Average
|$7,690
|$9,637
|$11,230
|Rough
|$7,075
|$8,838
|$10,239
Estimated values
2013 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,090
|$12,544
|$14,624
|Clean
|$9,729
|$12,082
|$14,054
|Average
|$9,009
|$11,156
|$12,914
|Rough
|$8,289
|$10,231
|$11,774