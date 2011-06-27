Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,713
|$25,652
|$26,894
|Clean
|$24,304
|$25,235
|$26,435
|Average
|$23,487
|$24,400
|$25,516
|Rough
|$22,670
|$23,565
|$24,597
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,505
|$20,393
|$21,554
|Clean
|$19,183
|$20,062
|$21,186
|Average
|$18,538
|$19,398
|$20,450
|Rough
|$17,893
|$18,734
|$19,714
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,867
|$21,751
|$22,911
|Clean
|$20,522
|$21,397
|$22,520
|Average
|$19,832
|$20,689
|$21,737
|Rough
|$19,142
|$19,982
|$20,955
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,873
|$23,875
|$25,190
|Clean
|$22,495
|$23,487
|$24,760
|Average
|$21,738
|$22,710
|$23,899
|Rough
|$20,982
|$21,933
|$23,039
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,712
|$20,569
|$21,694
|Clean
|$19,386
|$20,235
|$21,324
|Average
|$18,735
|$19,565
|$20,583
|Rough
|$18,083
|$18,896
|$19,842
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,842
|$28,642
|$29,723
|Clean
|$27,382
|$28,176
|$29,216
|Average
|$26,461
|$27,244
|$28,200
|Rough
|$25,541
|$26,312
|$27,185
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,643
|$26,458
|$27,553
|Clean
|$25,220
|$26,028
|$27,082
|Average
|$24,372
|$25,167
|$26,141
|Rough
|$23,524
|$24,306
|$25,200