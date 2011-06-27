Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,026
|$13,104
|$14,710
|Clean
|$10,509
|$12,474
|$13,982
|Average
|$9,474
|$11,215
|$12,528
|Rough
|$8,440
|$9,955
|$11,074
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,953
|$14,084
|$15,734
|Clean
|$11,392
|$13,407
|$14,956
|Average
|$10,271
|$12,054
|$13,400
|Rough
|$9,149
|$10,700
|$11,845
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,738
|$25,037
|$27,594
|Clean
|$20,718
|$23,834
|$26,230
|Average
|$18,679
|$21,427
|$23,502
|Rough
|$16,639
|$19,021
|$20,774
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,165
|$15,412
|$17,150
|Clean
|$12,547
|$14,671
|$16,303
|Average
|$11,312
|$13,190
|$14,607
|Rough
|$10,077
|$11,708
|$12,912
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,019
|$14,212
|$15,907
|Clean
|$11,456
|$13,529
|$15,121
|Average
|$10,328
|$12,163
|$13,548
|Rough
|$9,200
|$10,797
|$11,975
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,344
|$10,177
|$11,590
|Clean
|$7,953
|$9,688
|$11,017
|Average
|$7,170
|$8,709
|$9,871
|Rough
|$6,387
|$7,731
|$8,725
Estimated values
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,109
|$10,974
|$12,413
|Clean
|$8,682
|$10,446
|$11,799
|Average
|$7,827
|$9,392
|$10,572
|Rough
|$6,972
|$8,337
|$9,345