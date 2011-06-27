Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,556
|$25,923
|$28,394
|Clean
|$22,958
|$25,257
|$27,654
|Average
|$21,763
|$23,924
|$26,173
|Rough
|$20,568
|$22,591
|$24,692
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,327
|$22,670
|$25,116
|Clean
|$19,811
|$22,087
|$24,461
|Average
|$18,780
|$20,922
|$23,151
|Rough
|$17,749
|$19,756
|$21,841
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,393
|$21,664
|$24,037
|Clean
|$18,901
|$21,107
|$23,410
|Average
|$17,917
|$19,994
|$22,156
|Rough
|$16,934
|$18,880
|$20,903
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,485
|$24,925
|$27,473
|Clean
|$21,915
|$24,285
|$26,757
|Average
|$20,774
|$23,003
|$25,324
|Rough
|$19,634
|$21,722
|$23,891
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,278
|$20,345
|$22,503
|Clean
|$17,814
|$19,822
|$21,916
|Average
|$16,887
|$18,776
|$20,743
|Rough
|$15,960
|$17,730
|$19,569
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,369
|$19,595
|$21,920
|Clean
|$16,928
|$19,091
|$21,349
|Average
|$16,047
|$18,084
|$20,205
|Rough
|$15,166
|$17,077
|$19,062
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,384
|$18,502
|$20,713
|Clean
|$15,969
|$18,026
|$20,173
|Average
|$15,138
|$17,075
|$19,093
|Rough
|$14,306
|$16,124
|$18,013
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,481
|$19,595
|$21,804
|Clean
|$17,038
|$19,091
|$21,235
|Average
|$16,151
|$18,084
|$20,098
|Rough
|$15,264
|$17,077
|$18,961