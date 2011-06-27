  1. Home
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,556$25,923$28,394
Clean$22,958$25,257$27,654
Average$21,763$23,924$26,173
Rough$20,568$22,591$24,692
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,327$22,670$25,116
Clean$19,811$22,087$24,461
Average$18,780$20,922$23,151
Rough$17,749$19,756$21,841
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,393$21,664$24,037
Clean$18,901$21,107$23,410
Average$17,917$19,994$22,156
Rough$16,934$18,880$20,903
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,485$24,925$27,473
Clean$21,915$24,285$26,757
Average$20,774$23,003$25,324
Rough$19,634$21,722$23,891
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,278$20,345$22,503
Clean$17,814$19,822$21,916
Average$16,887$18,776$20,743
Rough$15,960$17,730$19,569
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,369$19,595$21,920
Clean$16,928$19,091$21,349
Average$16,047$18,084$20,205
Rough$15,166$17,077$19,062
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,384$18,502$20,713
Clean$15,969$18,026$20,173
Average$15,138$17,075$19,093
Rough$14,306$16,124$18,013
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,481$19,595$21,804
Clean$17,038$19,091$21,235
Average$16,151$18,084$20,098
Rough$15,264$17,077$18,961
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,026 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,026 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,969 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,026 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $14,306 to $20,713, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.