Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,266
|$1,723
|$1,966
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,579
|$1,802
|Average
|$952
|$1,292
|$1,475
|Rough
|$743
|$1,004
|$1,148
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,629
|$1,865
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,493
|$1,710
|Average
|$890
|$1,221
|$1,400
|Rough
|$695
|$950
|$1,090
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$1,725
|$1,967
|Clean
|$1,164
|$1,581
|$1,803
|Average
|$954
|$1,293
|$1,476
|Rough
|$745
|$1,006
|$1,149
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$1,842
|$2,099
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,689
|$1,924
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,381
|$1,575
|Rough
|$798
|$1,074
|$1,226