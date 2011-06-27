  1. Home
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,485$7,617$9,495
Clean$5,163$7,177$8,915
Average$4,519$6,299$7,755
Rough$3,875$5,420$6,595
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,954$9,221$11,239
Clean$6,546$8,690$10,552
Average$5,729$7,626$9,179
Rough$4,913$6,562$7,805
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,639$7,787$9,684
Clean$5,308$7,338$9,092
Average$4,645$6,440$7,909
Rough$3,983$5,541$6,725
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,491$8,719$10,695
Clean$6,110$8,216$10,041
Average$5,348$7,210$8,734
Rough$4,586$6,204$7,427
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,794$9,324$11,558
Clean$6,395$8,786$10,852
Average$5,597$7,711$9,440
Rough$4,800$6,635$8,027
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,715$9,455$11,866
Clean$6,321$8,910$11,141
Average$5,532$7,819$9,691
Rough$4,744$6,728$8,241
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,617$7,760$9,651
Clean$5,287$7,312$9,061
Average$4,628$6,417$7,882
Rough$3,968$5,522$6,703
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,338$7,403$9,224
Clean$5,025$6,976$8,660
Average$4,398$6,122$7,533
Rough$3,771$5,268$6,406
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,926$6,917$8,670
Clean$4,636$6,518$8,140
Average$4,058$5,720$7,081
Rough$3,480$4,922$6,021
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,081$6,939$8,582
Clean$4,783$6,538$8,058
Average$4,186$5,738$7,009
Rough$3,590$4,938$5,960
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,084$7,000$8,691
Clean$4,785$6,596$8,160
Average$4,188$5,788$7,098
Rough$3,591$4,981$6,036
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,231$5,917$7,402
Clean$3,983$5,576$6,950
Average$3,486$4,893$6,045
Rough$2,989$4,211$5,141
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,806$9,201$11,324
Clean$6,406$8,670$10,632
Average$5,607$7,609$9,249
Rough$4,808$6,548$7,865
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$7,015$8,758
Clean$4,742$6,610$8,223
Average$4,151$5,801$7,153
Rough$3,559$4,992$6,083
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,314$8,732$10,865
Clean$5,944$8,228$10,201
Average$5,202$7,221$8,873
Rough$4,461$6,214$7,546
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,051$3,641$4,188
Clean$2,872$3,431$3,932
Average$2,513$3,011$3,420
Rough$2,155$2,591$2,909
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,142$8,431$10,452
Clean$5,781$7,944$9,813
Average$5,060$6,972$8,536
Rough$4,339$5,999$7,259
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,898$8,118$10,079
Clean$5,552$7,650$9,463
Average$4,859$6,713$8,232
Rough$4,167$5,777$7,000
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,289$7,340$9,148
Clean$4,979$6,917$8,589
Average$4,358$6,070$7,471
Rough$3,737$5,223$6,353
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,856$6,797$8,506
Clean$4,570$6,405$7,986
Average$4,000$5,621$6,947
Rough$3,430$4,837$5,908
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,730$6,634$8,310
Clean$4,452$6,251$7,802
Average$3,897$5,486$6,786
Rough$3,341$4,721$5,771
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,844$6,789$8,500
Clean$4,560$6,397$7,981
Average$3,991$5,614$6,942
Rough$3,422$4,831$5,903
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,332$6,112$7,677
Clean$4,078$5,759$7,208
Average$3,569$5,054$6,270
Rough$3,060$4,349$5,332
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,719$6,571$8,203
Clean$4,442$6,192$7,702
Average$3,888$5,434$6,700
Rough$3,334$4,676$5,697
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,161$5,955$7,531
Clean$3,917$5,611$7,071
Average$3,428$4,925$6,150
Rough$2,940$4,238$5,230
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,539$7,725$9,651
Clean$5,214$7,280$9,061
Average$4,564$6,388$7,882
Rough$3,913$5,497$6,703
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,791$6,354$7,745
Clean$4,509$5,987$7,272
Average$3,947$5,254$6,325
Rough$3,384$4,521$5,379
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,332$7,598$9,588
Clean$5,019$7,159$9,002
Average$4,393$6,283$7,831
Rough$3,767$5,406$6,659
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,038$7,015$8,758
Clean$4,742$6,610$8,223
Average$4,151$5,801$7,153
Rough$3,559$4,992$6,083
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,343$7,408$9,230
Clean$5,029$6,981$8,666
Average$4,402$6,126$7,538
Rough$3,775$5,272$6,410
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,816$8,006$9,942
Clean$5,474$7,544$9,334
Average$4,791$6,621$8,119
Rough$4,108$5,697$6,905
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,509$6,374$8,013
Clean$4,244$6,006$7,523
Average$3,715$5,271$6,544
Rough$3,185$4,536$5,565
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,898$8,118$10,079
Clean$5,552$7,650$9,463
Average$4,859$6,713$8,232
Rough$4,167$5,777$7,000
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,466$7,519$9,333
Clean$5,145$7,085$8,762
Average$4,504$6,218$7,622
Rough$3,862$5,350$6,481
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,872$6,814$8,525
Clean$4,586$6,421$8,004
Average$4,014$5,635$6,962
Rough$3,442$4,849$5,920
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,922$9,322$11,449
Clean$6,515$8,784$10,749
Average$5,703$7,709$9,350
Rough$4,890$6,633$7,951
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,276$5,668$6,909
Clean$4,025$5,341$6,486
Average$3,523$4,688$5,642
Rough$3,021$4,034$4,798
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,325$6,116$7,693
Clean$4,071$5,764$7,223
Average$3,563$5,058$6,283
Rough$3,055$4,353$5,343
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,585$7,718$9,602
Clean$5,257$7,273$9,015
Average$4,601$6,382$7,842
Rough$3,945$5,492$6,668
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,437$8,566$10,459
Clean$6,059$8,072$9,820
Average$5,304$7,084$8,542
Rough$4,548$6,096$7,264
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,324$6,130$7,718
Clean$4,070$5,776$7,246
Average$3,562$5,069$6,303
Rough$3,054$4,362$5,360
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,008$7,005$8,766
Clean$4,714$6,601$8,230
Average$4,126$5,793$7,159
Rough$3,538$4,985$6,088
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,989$6,953$8,684
Clean$4,696$6,552$8,153
Average$4,110$5,750$7,092
Rough$3,525$4,948$6,031
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,521$9,042$11,264
Clean$6,138$8,520$10,576
Average$5,373$7,477$9,199
Rough$4,607$6,434$7,823
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,866$8,075$10,027
Clean$5,521$7,610$9,415
Average$4,833$6,678$8,189
Rough$4,144$5,746$6,964
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,238$6,978$8,525
Clean$4,930$6,576$8,004
Average$4,315$5,771$6,962
Rough$3,700$4,966$5,920
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,155$6,266$8,107
Clean$3,911$5,905$7,612
Average$3,423$5,182$6,621
Rough$2,935$4,459$5,630
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,532$7,617$9,457
Clean$5,207$7,177$8,879
Average$4,558$6,299$7,723
Rough$3,908$5,420$6,568
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,338$7,403$9,224
Clean$5,025$6,976$8,660
Average$4,398$6,122$7,533
Rough$3,771$5,268$6,406
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,147$6,862$8,388
Clean$4,845$6,467$7,875
Average$4,241$5,675$6,850
Rough$3,636$4,883$5,825
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Premium, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,082$9,703$12,018
Clean$6,666$9,143$11,284
Average$5,835$8,024$9,815
Rough$5,003$6,905$8,346
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,324$8,651$10,708
Clean$5,953$8,152$10,054
Average$5,210$7,154$8,745
Rough$4,468$6,156$7,437
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,142$8,431$10,452
Clean$5,781$7,944$9,813
Average$5,060$6,972$8,536
Rough$4,339$5,999$7,259
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Prod. End 4/13 (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,285$7,333$9,141
Clean$4,974$6,910$8,582
Average$4,354$6,064$7,465
Rough$3,733$5,218$6,348
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,611 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,611 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,917 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,611 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $2,940 to $7,531, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.