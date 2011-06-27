Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,254
|$2,653
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,998
|$2,352
|Average
|$991
|$1,485
|$1,751
|Rough
|$643
|$972
|$1,149
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,265
|$2,700
|Clean
|$1,290
|$2,007
|$2,394
|Average
|$954
|$1,492
|$1,782
|Rough
|$619
|$976
|$1,170
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,404
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,373
|$2,130
|$2,539
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,583
|$1,890
|Rough
|$659
|$1,036
|$1,240