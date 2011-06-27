  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,897$8,742$10,129
Clean$6,446$8,177$9,451
Average$5,543$7,048$8,095
Rough$4,640$5,919$6,738
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,700$7,333$8,556
Clean$5,327$6,859$7,984
Average$4,581$5,912$6,838
Rough$3,835$4,965$5,692
2011 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,843$7,577$8,875
Clean$5,461$7,087$8,281
Average$4,696$6,109$7,092
Rough$3,931$5,130$5,904
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,834$7,649$9,006
Clean$5,452$7,155$8,403
Average$4,688$6,168$7,197
Rough$3,925$5,180$5,991
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Buick Lucerne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,461 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,087 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Buick Lucerne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Buick Lucerne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Buick Lucerne ranges from $3,931 to $8,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Buick Lucerne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.