Estimated values
2011 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,897
|$8,742
|$10,129
|Clean
|$6,446
|$8,177
|$9,451
|Average
|$5,543
|$7,048
|$8,095
|Rough
|$4,640
|$5,919
|$6,738
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,700
|$7,333
|$8,556
|Clean
|$5,327
|$6,859
|$7,984
|Average
|$4,581
|$5,912
|$6,838
|Rough
|$3,835
|$4,965
|$5,692
2011 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,843
|$7,577
|$8,875
|Clean
|$5,461
|$7,087
|$8,281
|Average
|$4,696
|$6,109
|$7,092
|Rough
|$3,931
|$5,130
|$5,904
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,834
|$7,649
|$9,006
|Clean
|$5,452
|$7,155
|$8,403
|Average
|$4,688
|$6,168
|$7,197
|Rough
|$3,925
|$5,180
|$5,991