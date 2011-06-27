Estimated values
2013 BMW X5 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,053
|$15,617
|$16,984
|Clean
|$13,467
|$14,954
|$16,229
|Average
|$12,297
|$13,628
|$14,719
|Rough
|$11,126
|$12,302
|$13,209
Estimated values
2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,857
|$13,307
|$14,565
|Clean
|$11,363
|$12,742
|$13,918
|Average
|$10,376
|$11,612
|$12,623
|Rough
|$9,388
|$10,481
|$11,328
Estimated values
2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,527
|$15,110
|$16,489
|Clean
|$12,964
|$14,468
|$15,756
|Average
|$11,837
|$13,185
|$14,290
|Rough
|$10,710
|$11,902
|$12,824
Estimated values
2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,949
|$15,611
|$17,057
|Clean
|$13,368
|$14,948
|$16,298
|Average
|$12,206
|$13,623
|$14,782
|Rough
|$11,044
|$12,297
|$13,265
Estimated values
2013 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,395
|$16,056
|$17,503
|Clean
|$13,796
|$15,374
|$16,725
|Average
|$12,597
|$14,011
|$15,169
|Rough
|$11,397
|$12,647
|$13,613