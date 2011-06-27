Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,030
|$4,098
|$4,696
|Clean
|$2,830
|$3,827
|$4,379
|Average
|$2,431
|$3,284
|$3,744
|Rough
|$2,031
|$2,741
|$3,109
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,828
|$3,815
|$4,367
|Clean
|$2,642
|$3,562
|$4,072
|Average
|$2,268
|$3,057
|$3,482
|Rough
|$1,895
|$2,551
|$2,892
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$3,256
|$3,784
|Clean
|$2,158
|$3,040
|$3,528
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,609
|$3,017
|Rough
|$1,548
|$2,178
|$2,506
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,662
|$4,199
|Clean
|$2,525
|$3,419
|$3,915
|Average
|$2,168
|$2,934
|$3,348
|Rough
|$1,812
|$2,449
|$2,780
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$3,165
|$3,654
|Clean
|$2,138
|$2,955
|$3,407
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,536
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,117
|$2,419
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,132
|$3,031
|$3,532
|Clean
|$1,991
|$2,830
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,429
|$2,816
|Rough
|$1,429
|$2,027
|$2,339
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,129
|$4,104
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,922
|$3,832
|$4,337
|Average
|$2,509
|$3,288
|$3,709
|Rough
|$2,097
|$2,745
|$3,080
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,718
|$3,119
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,538
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,178
|$2,486
|Rough
|$1,342
|$1,818
|$2,065
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,224
|$3,132
|$3,638
|Clean
|$2,077
|$2,925
|$3,393
|Average
|$1,784
|$2,510
|$2,901
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,095
|$2,409