Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,030$4,098$4,696
Clean$2,830$3,827$4,379
Average$2,431$3,284$3,744
Rough$2,031$2,741$3,109
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,828$3,815$4,367
Clean$2,642$3,562$4,072
Average$2,268$3,057$3,482
Rough$1,895$2,551$2,892
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,310$3,256$3,784
Clean$2,158$3,040$3,528
Average$1,853$2,609$3,017
Rough$1,548$2,178$2,506
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,703$3,662$4,199
Clean$2,525$3,419$3,915
Average$2,168$2,934$3,348
Rough$1,812$2,449$2,780
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger AWD 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,289$3,165$3,654
Clean$2,138$2,955$3,407
Average$1,836$2,536$2,913
Rough$1,534$2,117$2,419
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,132$3,031$3,532
Clean$1,991$2,830$3,294
Average$1,710$2,429$2,816
Rough$1,429$2,027$2,339
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna XLE Limited 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,129$4,104$4,652
Clean$2,922$3,832$4,337
Average$2,509$3,288$3,709
Rough$2,097$2,745$3,080
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,003$2,718$3,119
Clean$1,870$2,538$2,908
Average$1,606$2,178$2,486
Rough$1,342$1,818$2,065
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,224$3,132$3,638
Clean$2,077$2,925$3,393
Average$1,784$2,510$2,901
Rough$1,490$2,095$2,409
