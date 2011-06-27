Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,324
|$6,034
|$6,992
|Clean
|$4,034
|$5,620
|$6,498
|Average
|$3,453
|$4,791
|$5,511
|Rough
|$2,873
|$3,962
|$4,524
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,892
|$6,968
|$7,583
|Clean
|$5,496
|$6,489
|$7,048
|Average
|$4,705
|$5,532
|$5,977
|Rough
|$3,914
|$4,575
|$4,907
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,530
|$5,820
|$6,547
|Clean
|$4,225
|$5,420
|$6,085
|Average
|$3,617
|$4,621
|$5,161
|Rough
|$3,009
|$3,821
|$4,237
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,505
|$6,188
|$7,132
|Clean
|$4,203
|$5,763
|$6,629
|Average
|$3,598
|$4,913
|$5,622
|Rough
|$2,993
|$4,063
|$4,615
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$4,224
|$5,166
|Clean
|$2,361
|$3,934
|$4,802
|Average
|$2,021
|$3,354
|$4,072
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,774
|$3,343
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$4,037
|$4,679
|Clean
|$2,697
|$3,760
|$4,349
|Average
|$2,309
|$3,205
|$3,688
|Rough
|$1,921
|$2,651
|$3,028
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,801
|$6,643
|$7,676
|Clean
|$4,478
|$6,187
|$7,134
|Average
|$3,834
|$5,275
|$6,051
|Rough
|$3,189
|$4,362
|$4,967
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,177
|$5,511
|$6,262
|Clean
|$3,897
|$5,132
|$5,820
|Average
|$3,336
|$4,375
|$4,936
|Rough
|$2,775
|$3,618
|$4,052
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,616
|$7,632
|$8,764
|Clean
|$5,239
|$7,108
|$8,145
|Average
|$4,485
|$6,060
|$6,908
|Rough
|$3,731
|$5,011
|$5,671
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$4,916
|$5,734
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,578
|$5,330
|Average
|$2,756
|$3,903
|$4,520
|Rough
|$2,293
|$3,228
|$3,711
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,019
|$6,847
|$7,872
|Clean
|$4,682
|$6,377
|$7,317
|Average
|$4,009
|$5,436
|$6,205
|Rough
|$3,335
|$4,496
|$5,094
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,324
|$6,161
|$7,188
|Clean
|$4,034
|$5,737
|$6,680
|Average
|$3,453
|$4,891
|$5,666
|Rough
|$2,873
|$4,045
|$4,651
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,910
|$5,345
|$6,150
|Clean
|$3,647
|$4,978
|$5,716
|Average
|$3,122
|$4,243
|$4,848
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,509
|$3,980
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,922
|$6,500
|$7,389
|Clean
|$4,592
|$6,054
|$6,868
|Average
|$3,931
|$5,161
|$5,825
|Rough
|$3,270
|$4,268
|$4,782