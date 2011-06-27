  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,324$6,034$6,992
Clean$4,034$5,620$6,498
Average$3,453$4,791$5,511
Rough$2,873$3,962$4,524
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,892$6,968$7,583
Clean$5,496$6,489$7,048
Average$4,705$5,532$5,977
Rough$3,914$4,575$4,907
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,530$5,820$6,547
Clean$4,225$5,420$6,085
Average$3,617$4,621$5,161
Rough$3,009$3,821$4,237
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,505$6,188$7,132
Clean$4,203$5,763$6,629
Average$3,598$4,913$5,622
Rough$2,993$4,063$4,615
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,531$4,224$5,166
Clean$2,361$3,934$4,802
Average$2,021$3,354$4,072
Rough$1,682$2,774$3,343
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,891$4,037$4,679
Clean$2,697$3,760$4,349
Average$2,309$3,205$3,688
Rough$1,921$2,651$3,028
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,801$6,643$7,676
Clean$4,478$6,187$7,134
Average$3,834$5,275$6,051
Rough$3,189$4,362$4,967
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,177$5,511$6,262
Clean$3,897$5,132$5,820
Average$3,336$4,375$4,936
Rough$2,775$3,618$4,052
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,616$7,632$8,764
Clean$5,239$7,108$8,145
Average$4,485$6,060$6,908
Rough$3,731$5,011$5,671
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,452$4,916$5,734
Clean$3,220$4,578$5,330
Average$2,756$3,903$4,520
Rough$2,293$3,228$3,711
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,019$6,847$7,872
Clean$4,682$6,377$7,317
Average$4,009$5,436$6,205
Rough$3,335$4,496$5,094
2008 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,324$6,161$7,188
Clean$4,034$5,737$6,680
Average$3,453$4,891$5,666
Rough$2,873$4,045$4,651
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,910$5,345$6,150
Clean$3,647$4,978$5,716
Average$3,122$4,243$4,848
Rough$2,597$3,509$3,980
2008 Chevrolet Colorado LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,922$6,500$7,389
Clean$4,592$6,054$6,868
Average$3,931$5,161$5,825
Rough$3,270$4,268$4,782
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,697 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,760 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $1,921 to $4,679, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.