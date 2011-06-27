Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,529
|$13,345
|$15,451
|Clean
|$9,892
|$12,527
|$14,458
|Average
|$8,616
|$10,890
|$12,471
|Rough
|$7,341
|$9,252
|$10,483
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,590
|$15,513
|$17,714
|Clean
|$11,828
|$14,562
|$16,575
|Average
|$10,303
|$12,659
|$14,297
|Rough
|$8,778
|$10,755
|$12,019
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,416
|$11,667
|$13,360
|Clean
|$8,845
|$10,952
|$12,501
|Average
|$7,705
|$9,520
|$10,783
|Rough
|$6,565
|$8,089
|$9,065
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,568
|$9,720
|$11,325
|Clean
|$7,109
|$9,124
|$10,597
|Average
|$6,193
|$7,931
|$9,141
|Rough
|$5,277
|$6,739
|$7,684
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,683
|$10,915
|$12,586
|Clean
|$8,157
|$10,245
|$11,777
|Average
|$7,106
|$8,906
|$10,158
|Rough
|$6,054
|$7,567
|$8,540
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,300
|$10,593
|$12,304
|Clean
|$7,797
|$9,943
|$11,513
|Average
|$6,792
|$8,643
|$9,930
|Rough
|$5,787
|$7,344
|$8,348
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,970
|$14,758
|$16,856
|Clean
|$11,245
|$13,852
|$15,772
|Average
|$9,796
|$12,042
|$13,604
|Rough
|$8,346
|$10,232
|$11,437
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,986
|$10,215
|$11,877
|Clean
|$7,503
|$9,588
|$11,114
|Average
|$6,535
|$8,335
|$9,586
|Rough
|$5,568
|$7,082
|$8,059
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,100
|$13,866
|$15,941
|Clean
|$10,428
|$13,016
|$14,916
|Average
|$9,084
|$11,315
|$12,866
|Rough
|$7,740
|$9,614
|$10,816
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,607
|$12,047
|$13,875
|Clean
|$9,026
|$11,308
|$12,983
|Average
|$7,862
|$9,830
|$11,198
|Rough
|$6,699
|$8,352
|$9,414