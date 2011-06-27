  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,529$13,345$15,451
Clean$9,892$12,527$14,458
Average$8,616$10,890$12,471
Rough$7,341$9,252$10,483
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,590$15,513$17,714
Clean$11,828$14,562$16,575
Average$10,303$12,659$14,297
Rough$8,778$10,755$12,019
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,416$11,667$13,360
Clean$8,845$10,952$12,501
Average$7,705$9,520$10,783
Rough$6,565$8,089$9,065
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,568$9,720$11,325
Clean$7,109$9,124$10,597
Average$6,193$7,931$9,141
Rough$5,277$6,739$7,684
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,683$10,915$12,586
Clean$8,157$10,245$11,777
Average$7,106$8,906$10,158
Rough$6,054$7,567$8,540
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,300$10,593$12,304
Clean$7,797$9,943$11,513
Average$6,792$8,643$9,930
Rough$5,787$7,344$8,348
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,970$14,758$16,856
Clean$11,245$13,852$15,772
Average$9,796$12,042$13,604
Rough$8,346$10,232$11,437
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,986$10,215$11,877
Clean$7,503$9,588$11,114
Average$6,535$8,335$9,586
Rough$5,568$7,082$8,059
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,100$13,866$15,941
Clean$10,428$13,016$14,916
Average$9,084$11,315$12,866
Rough$7,740$9,614$10,816
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,607$12,047$13,875
Clean$9,026$11,308$12,983
Average$7,862$9,830$11,198
Rough$6,699$8,352$9,414
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,109 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,124 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $5,277 to $11,325, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.