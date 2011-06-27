Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,322
|$3,560
|$4,220
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,190
|$3,784
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,450
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,711
|$2,042
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu SS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,550
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,285
|$2,602
|Average
|$1,296
|$1,755
|$2,003
|Rough
|$900
|$1,226
|$1,404
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$2,719
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,698
|$2,436
|$2,832
|Average
|$1,300
|$1,871
|$2,180
|Rough
|$903
|$1,307
|$1,528
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$2,556
|$2,961
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,291
|$2,656
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,760
|$2,044
|Rough
|$856
|$1,228
|$1,433
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,434
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,181
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,675
|$1,962
|Rough
|$794
|$1,170
|$1,375
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,491
|$2,971
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,232
|$2,665
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,715
|$2,051
|Rough
|$757
|$1,197
|$1,438
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/0LT (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,470
|$4,524
|$5,620
|Clean
|$2,211
|$4,054
|$5,040
|Average
|$1,693
|$3,114
|$3,880
|Rough
|$1,176
|$2,174
|$2,719