Estimated values
2018 Toyota Corolla iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,347
|$13,979
|$15,902
|Clean
|$12,056
|$13,655
|$15,513
|Average
|$11,475
|$13,006
|$14,735
|Rough
|$10,893
|$12,358
|$13,957
2018 Toyota Corolla iM 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,807
|$14,473
|$16,436
|Clean
|$12,505
|$14,137
|$16,034
|Average
|$11,902
|$13,466
|$15,230
|Rough
|$11,298
|$12,794
|$14,426