2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,160$15,677$18,233
Clean$12,805$15,245$17,711
Average$12,094$14,380$16,667
Rough$11,384$13,516$15,623
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,274$12,239$14,235
Clean$9,997$11,902$13,828
Average$9,442$11,227$13,013
Rough$8,887$10,552$12,198
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,139$16,844$19,591
Clean$13,758$16,380$19,030
Average$12,994$15,451$17,909
Rough$12,231$14,522$16,787
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,025$13,135$15,276
Clean$10,728$12,772$14,838
Average$10,133$12,048$13,964
Rough$9,537$11,324$13,089
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,397$14,769$17,177
Clean$12,063$14,362$16,685
Average$11,394$13,548$15,702
Rough$10,724$12,733$14,718
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,430$14,807$17,221
Clean$12,094$14,399$16,728
Average$11,423$13,582$15,742
Rough$10,752$12,766$14,757
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,507$16,092$18,715
Clean$13,142$15,648$18,179
Average$12,413$14,761$17,108
Rough$11,684$13,873$16,036
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,869$15,331$17,831
Clean$12,522$14,908$17,321
Average$11,827$14,063$16,300
Rough$11,133$13,218$15,279
Sell my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,902 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,902 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,997 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,902 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $8,887 to $14,235, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.