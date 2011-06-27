Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,160
|$15,677
|$18,233
|Clean
|$12,805
|$15,245
|$17,711
|Average
|$12,094
|$14,380
|$16,667
|Rough
|$11,384
|$13,516
|$15,623
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,274
|$12,239
|$14,235
|Clean
|$9,997
|$11,902
|$13,828
|Average
|$9,442
|$11,227
|$13,013
|Rough
|$8,887
|$10,552
|$12,198
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,139
|$16,844
|$19,591
|Clean
|$13,758
|$16,380
|$19,030
|Average
|$12,994
|$15,451
|$17,909
|Rough
|$12,231
|$14,522
|$16,787
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,025
|$13,135
|$15,276
|Clean
|$10,728
|$12,772
|$14,838
|Average
|$10,133
|$12,048
|$13,964
|Rough
|$9,537
|$11,324
|$13,089
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,397
|$14,769
|$17,177
|Clean
|$12,063
|$14,362
|$16,685
|Average
|$11,394
|$13,548
|$15,702
|Rough
|$10,724
|$12,733
|$14,718
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,430
|$14,807
|$17,221
|Clean
|$12,094
|$14,399
|$16,728
|Average
|$11,423
|$13,582
|$15,742
|Rough
|$10,752
|$12,766
|$14,757
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,507
|$16,092
|$18,715
|Clean
|$13,142
|$15,648
|$18,179
|Average
|$12,413
|$14,761
|$17,108
|Rough
|$11,684
|$13,873
|$16,036
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,869
|$15,331
|$17,831
|Clean
|$12,522
|$14,908
|$17,321
|Average
|$11,827
|$14,063
|$16,300
|Rough
|$11,133
|$13,218
|$15,279