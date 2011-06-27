Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,342
|$27,489
|$31,544
|Clean
|$22,521
|$26,516
|$30,402
|Average
|$20,880
|$24,569
|$28,116
|Rough
|$19,239
|$22,623
|$25,830
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,785
|$29,189
|$33,495
|Clean
|$23,914
|$28,155
|$32,282
|Average
|$22,171
|$26,089
|$29,854
|Rough
|$20,429
|$24,022
|$27,427
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,957
|$23,555
|$26,108
|Clean
|$20,220
|$22,721
|$25,163
|Average
|$18,747
|$21,053
|$23,271
|Rough
|$17,273
|$19,385
|$21,379
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,844
|$38,127
|$41,368
|Clean
|$33,619
|$36,777
|$39,869
|Average
|$31,169
|$34,077
|$36,871
|Rough
|$28,719
|$31,377
|$33,874
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,527
|$24,368
|$27,157
|Clean
|$20,770
|$23,505
|$26,173
|Average
|$19,257
|$21,780
|$24,205
|Rough
|$17,743
|$20,054
|$22,237
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,603
|$30,153
|$34,601
|Clean
|$24,703
|$29,086
|$33,347
|Average
|$22,903
|$26,950
|$30,840
|Rough
|$21,103
|$24,815
|$28,333
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,029
|$22,614
|$25,152
|Clean
|$19,325
|$21,813
|$24,240
|Average
|$17,917
|$20,212
|$22,418
|Rough
|$16,509
|$18,611
|$20,595
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,981
|$31,168
|$34,303
|Clean
|$26,997
|$30,065
|$33,060
|Average
|$25,030
|$27,857
|$30,574
|Rough
|$23,063
|$25,650
|$28,088
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,776
|$31,541
|$34,270
|Clean
|$27,764
|$30,424
|$33,028
|Average
|$25,741
|$28,191
|$30,545
|Rough
|$23,718
|$25,958
|$28,062
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,083
|$19,495
|$21,861
|Clean
|$16,482
|$18,805
|$21,069
|Average
|$15,281
|$17,424
|$19,485
|Rough
|$14,080
|$16,044
|$17,900
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,530
|$23,350
|$26,116
|Clean
|$19,808
|$22,523
|$25,169
|Average
|$18,365
|$20,870
|$23,277
|Rough
|$16,922
|$19,216
|$21,384
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,186
|$29,646
|$32,079
|Clean
|$26,230
|$28,597
|$30,917
|Average
|$24,319
|$26,497
|$28,592
|Rough
|$22,407
|$24,398
|$26,268
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,501
|$34,537
|$37,533
|Clean
|$30,394
|$33,315
|$36,173
|Average
|$28,179
|$30,869
|$33,453
|Rough
|$25,964
|$28,423
|$30,733
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,824
|$30,748
|$33,629
|Clean
|$26,846
|$29,659
|$32,411
|Average
|$24,890
|$27,482
|$29,974
|Rough
|$22,934
|$25,305
|$27,537
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,374
|$26,122
|$28,824
|Clean
|$22,553
|$25,197
|$27,779
|Average
|$20,909
|$23,347
|$25,691
|Rough
|$19,266
|$21,498
|$23,602
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,924
|$15,221
|$17,466
|Clean
|$12,469
|$14,682
|$16,833
|Average
|$11,561
|$13,604
|$15,567
|Rough
|$10,652
|$12,526
|$14,302
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,650
|$25,201
|$27,711
|Clean
|$21,854
|$24,309
|$26,707
|Average
|$20,262
|$22,524
|$24,699
|Rough
|$18,669
|$20,740
|$22,691
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,513
|$21,802
|$25,019
|Clean
|$17,863
|$21,030
|$24,113
|Average
|$16,561
|$19,487
|$22,300
|Rough
|$15,259
|$17,943
|$20,487
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,465
|$32,345
|$37,117
|Clean
|$26,499
|$31,200
|$35,772
|Average
|$24,568
|$28,910
|$33,082
|Rough
|$22,637
|$26,619
|$30,392
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,148
|$36,935
|$41,625
|Clean
|$31,018
|$35,627
|$40,117
|Average
|$28,758
|$33,012
|$37,101
|Rough
|$26,498
|$30,397
|$34,084
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,629
|$34,669
|$37,668
|Clean
|$30,517
|$33,441
|$36,303
|Average
|$28,293
|$30,986
|$33,574
|Rough
|$26,070
|$28,531
|$30,844
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,186
|$26,971
|$29,708
|Clean
|$23,336
|$26,016
|$28,632
|Average
|$21,635
|$24,106
|$26,479
|Rough
|$19,935
|$22,196
|$24,326
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,758
|$26,612
|$29,416
|Clean
|$22,923
|$25,670
|$28,351
|Average
|$21,252
|$23,785
|$26,219
|Rough
|$19,582
|$21,901
|$24,087
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,427
|$22,435
|$25,381
|Clean
|$18,744
|$21,640
|$24,461
|Average
|$17,378
|$20,052
|$22,622
|Rough
|$16,012
|$18,463
|$20,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,956
|$40,089
|$43,190
|Clean
|$35,657
|$38,670
|$41,625
|Average
|$33,058
|$35,831
|$38,495
|Rough
|$30,460
|$32,992
|$35,365
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,987
|$36,150
|$39,274
|Clean
|$31,827
|$34,870
|$37,851
|Average
|$29,508
|$32,311
|$35,005
|Rough
|$27,189
|$29,751
|$32,159
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,346
|$30,147
|$31,945
|Clean
|$27,350
|$29,080
|$30,788
|Average
|$25,357
|$26,945
|$28,473
|Rough
|$23,364
|$24,810
|$26,158
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,840
|$23,561
|$26,233
|Clean
|$20,107
|$22,727
|$25,282
|Average
|$18,642
|$21,059
|$23,381
|Rough
|$17,177
|$19,390
|$21,480
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,110
|$28,850
|$30,586
|Clean
|$26,157
|$27,828
|$29,478
|Average
|$24,251
|$25,785
|$27,261
|Rough
|$22,345
|$23,742
|$25,045
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,432
|$38,008
|$40,569
|Clean
|$34,186
|$36,662
|$39,099
|Average
|$31,695
|$33,971
|$36,159
|Rough
|$29,204
|$31,279
|$33,219
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,152
|$22,881
|$25,557
|Clean
|$19,443
|$22,071
|$24,631
|Average
|$18,026
|$20,450
|$22,779
|Rough
|$16,610
|$18,830
|$20,927
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,885
|$25,697
|$28,460
|Clean
|$22,080
|$24,787
|$27,429
|Average
|$20,471
|$22,967
|$25,367
|Rough
|$18,862
|$21,148
|$23,304