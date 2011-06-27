  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,342$27,489$31,544
Clean$22,521$26,516$30,402
Average$20,880$24,569$28,116
Rough$19,239$22,623$25,830
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,785$29,189$33,495
Clean$23,914$28,155$32,282
Average$22,171$26,089$29,854
Rough$20,429$24,022$27,427
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,957$23,555$26,108
Clean$20,220$22,721$25,163
Average$18,747$21,053$23,271
Rough$17,273$19,385$21,379
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,844$38,127$41,368
Clean$33,619$36,777$39,869
Average$31,169$34,077$36,871
Rough$28,719$31,377$33,874
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,527$24,368$27,157
Clean$20,770$23,505$26,173
Average$19,257$21,780$24,205
Rough$17,743$20,054$22,237
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,603$30,153$34,601
Clean$24,703$29,086$33,347
Average$22,903$26,950$30,840
Rough$21,103$24,815$28,333
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,029$22,614$25,152
Clean$19,325$21,813$24,240
Average$17,917$20,212$22,418
Rough$16,509$18,611$20,595
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,981$31,168$34,303
Clean$26,997$30,065$33,060
Average$25,030$27,857$30,574
Rough$23,063$25,650$28,088
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,776$31,541$34,270
Clean$27,764$30,424$33,028
Average$25,741$28,191$30,545
Rough$23,718$25,958$28,062
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,083$19,495$21,861
Clean$16,482$18,805$21,069
Average$15,281$17,424$19,485
Rough$14,080$16,044$17,900
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,530$23,350$26,116
Clean$19,808$22,523$25,169
Average$18,365$20,870$23,277
Rough$16,922$19,216$21,384
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,186$29,646$32,079
Clean$26,230$28,597$30,917
Average$24,319$26,497$28,592
Rough$22,407$24,398$26,268
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,501$34,537$37,533
Clean$30,394$33,315$36,173
Average$28,179$30,869$33,453
Rough$25,964$28,423$30,733
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,824$30,748$33,629
Clean$26,846$29,659$32,411
Average$24,890$27,482$29,974
Rough$22,934$25,305$27,537
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,374$26,122$28,824
Clean$22,553$25,197$27,779
Average$20,909$23,347$25,691
Rough$19,266$21,498$23,602
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,924$15,221$17,466
Clean$12,469$14,682$16,833
Average$11,561$13,604$15,567
Rough$10,652$12,526$14,302
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,650$25,201$27,711
Clean$21,854$24,309$26,707
Average$20,262$22,524$24,699
Rough$18,669$20,740$22,691
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,513$21,802$25,019
Clean$17,863$21,030$24,113
Average$16,561$19,487$22,300
Rough$15,259$17,943$20,487
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,465$32,345$37,117
Clean$26,499$31,200$35,772
Average$24,568$28,910$33,082
Rough$22,637$26,619$30,392
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,148$36,935$41,625
Clean$31,018$35,627$40,117
Average$28,758$33,012$37,101
Rough$26,498$30,397$34,084
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,629$34,669$37,668
Clean$30,517$33,441$36,303
Average$28,293$30,986$33,574
Rough$26,070$28,531$30,844
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,186$26,971$29,708
Clean$23,336$26,016$28,632
Average$21,635$24,106$26,479
Rough$19,935$22,196$24,326
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,758$26,612$29,416
Clean$22,923$25,670$28,351
Average$21,252$23,785$26,219
Rough$19,582$21,901$24,087
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,427$22,435$25,381
Clean$18,744$21,640$24,461
Average$17,378$20,052$22,622
Rough$16,012$18,463$20,783
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,956$40,089$43,190
Clean$35,657$38,670$41,625
Average$33,058$35,831$38,495
Rough$30,460$32,992$35,365
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,987$36,150$39,274
Clean$31,827$34,870$37,851
Average$29,508$32,311$35,005
Rough$27,189$29,751$32,159
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,346$30,147$31,945
Clean$27,350$29,080$30,788
Average$25,357$26,945$28,473
Rough$23,364$24,810$26,158
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,840$23,561$26,233
Clean$20,107$22,727$25,282
Average$18,642$21,059$23,381
Rough$17,177$19,390$21,480
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,110$28,850$30,586
Clean$26,157$27,828$29,478
Average$24,251$25,785$27,261
Rough$22,345$23,742$25,045
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,432$38,008$40,569
Clean$34,186$36,662$39,099
Average$31,695$33,971$36,159
Rough$29,204$31,279$33,219
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,152$22,881$25,557
Clean$19,443$22,071$24,631
Average$18,026$20,450$22,779
Rough$16,610$18,830$20,927
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,885$25,697$28,460
Clean$22,080$24,787$27,429
Average$20,471$22,967$25,367
Rough$18,862$21,148$23,304
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,482 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,805 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $14,080 to $21,861, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.