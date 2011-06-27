  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Chevrolet Colorado Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,123$35,143$36,296
Clean$33,351$34,339$35,455
Average$31,807$32,731$33,773
Rough$30,263$31,122$32,092
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,566$23,191$25,026
Clean$21,079$22,660$24,446
Average$20,103$21,599$23,287
Rough$19,127$20,538$22,127
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,962$23,203$24,607
Clean$21,465$22,673$24,037
Average$20,472$21,611$22,897
Rough$19,478$20,549$21,757
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,346$28,534$29,875
Clean$26,728$27,881$29,183
Average$25,490$26,575$27,798
Rough$24,253$25,269$26,414
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,087$28,278$29,624
Clean$26,474$27,631$28,938
Average$25,249$26,337$27,565
Rough$24,023$25,043$26,192
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,553$30,617$31,819
Clean$28,884$29,916$31,082
Average$27,547$28,515$29,608
Rough$26,210$27,114$28,133
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,440$17,202$18,063
Clean$16,068$16,809$17,645
Average$15,325$16,021$16,808
Rough$14,581$15,234$15,971
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,089$24,399$25,879
Clean$22,567$23,841$25,279
Average$21,522$22,724$24,080
Rough$20,478$21,607$22,881
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,830$22,080$23,492
Clean$20,358$21,574$22,948
Average$19,416$20,564$21,859
Rough$18,474$19,554$20,771
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,012$18,302$19,758
Clean$16,627$17,883$19,301
Average$15,857$17,045$18,385
Rough$15,088$16,208$17,470
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,239$25,364$26,636
Clean$23,691$24,783$26,019
Average$22,594$23,623$24,785
Rough$21,497$22,462$23,550
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,938$26,158$27,535
Clean$24,374$25,559$26,897
Average$23,246$24,362$25,622
Rough$22,118$23,165$24,346
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,666$33,745$34,963
Clean$31,927$32,973$34,153
Average$30,449$31,429$32,533
Rough$28,972$29,884$30,913
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,656$27,854$29,206
Clean$26,053$27,216$28,529
Average$24,847$25,942$27,176
Rough$23,641$24,667$25,823
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,075$22,380$23,853
Clean$20,598$21,868$23,300
Average$19,645$20,843$22,195
Rough$18,691$19,819$21,090
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,255$25,481$26,867
Clean$23,706$24,898$26,244
Average$22,609$23,732$24,999
Rough$21,511$22,566$23,754
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,195$26,412$27,786
Clean$24,625$25,807$27,143
Average$23,485$24,599$25,855
Rough$22,346$23,390$24,568
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,415$27,687$29,125
Clean$25,818$27,053$28,450
Average$24,623$25,786$27,101
Rough$23,427$24,519$25,751
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,565$30,721$32,027
Clean$28,897$30,018$31,285
Average$27,559$28,613$29,801
Rough$26,221$27,207$28,317
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,482$26,715$28,107
Clean$24,906$26,104$27,456
Average$23,753$24,881$26,153
Rough$22,600$23,658$24,851
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,679$25,015$26,525
Clean$23,143$24,442$25,910
Average$22,072$23,297$24,681
Rough$21,001$22,153$23,452
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Colorado near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,809 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,809 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,809 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $14,581 to $18,063, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.