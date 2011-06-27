Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,123
|$35,143
|$36,296
|Clean
|$33,351
|$34,339
|$35,455
|Average
|$31,807
|$32,731
|$33,773
|Rough
|$30,263
|$31,122
|$32,092
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,566
|$23,191
|$25,026
|Clean
|$21,079
|$22,660
|$24,446
|Average
|$20,103
|$21,599
|$23,287
|Rough
|$19,127
|$20,538
|$22,127
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,962
|$23,203
|$24,607
|Clean
|$21,465
|$22,673
|$24,037
|Average
|$20,472
|$21,611
|$22,897
|Rough
|$19,478
|$20,549
|$21,757
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,346
|$28,534
|$29,875
|Clean
|$26,728
|$27,881
|$29,183
|Average
|$25,490
|$26,575
|$27,798
|Rough
|$24,253
|$25,269
|$26,414
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,087
|$28,278
|$29,624
|Clean
|$26,474
|$27,631
|$28,938
|Average
|$25,249
|$26,337
|$27,565
|Rough
|$24,023
|$25,043
|$26,192
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,553
|$30,617
|$31,819
|Clean
|$28,884
|$29,916
|$31,082
|Average
|$27,547
|$28,515
|$29,608
|Rough
|$26,210
|$27,114
|$28,133
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,440
|$17,202
|$18,063
|Clean
|$16,068
|$16,809
|$17,645
|Average
|$15,325
|$16,021
|$16,808
|Rough
|$14,581
|$15,234
|$15,971
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,089
|$24,399
|$25,879
|Clean
|$22,567
|$23,841
|$25,279
|Average
|$21,522
|$22,724
|$24,080
|Rough
|$20,478
|$21,607
|$22,881
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,830
|$22,080
|$23,492
|Clean
|$20,358
|$21,574
|$22,948
|Average
|$19,416
|$20,564
|$21,859
|Rough
|$18,474
|$19,554
|$20,771
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,012
|$18,302
|$19,758
|Clean
|$16,627
|$17,883
|$19,301
|Average
|$15,857
|$17,045
|$18,385
|Rough
|$15,088
|$16,208
|$17,470
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,239
|$25,364
|$26,636
|Clean
|$23,691
|$24,783
|$26,019
|Average
|$22,594
|$23,623
|$24,785
|Rough
|$21,497
|$22,462
|$23,550
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,938
|$26,158
|$27,535
|Clean
|$24,374
|$25,559
|$26,897
|Average
|$23,246
|$24,362
|$25,622
|Rough
|$22,118
|$23,165
|$24,346
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,666
|$33,745
|$34,963
|Clean
|$31,927
|$32,973
|$34,153
|Average
|$30,449
|$31,429
|$32,533
|Rough
|$28,972
|$29,884
|$30,913
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,656
|$27,854
|$29,206
|Clean
|$26,053
|$27,216
|$28,529
|Average
|$24,847
|$25,942
|$27,176
|Rough
|$23,641
|$24,667
|$25,823
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,075
|$22,380
|$23,853
|Clean
|$20,598
|$21,868
|$23,300
|Average
|$19,645
|$20,843
|$22,195
|Rough
|$18,691
|$19,819
|$21,090
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,255
|$25,481
|$26,867
|Clean
|$23,706
|$24,898
|$26,244
|Average
|$22,609
|$23,732
|$24,999
|Rough
|$21,511
|$22,566
|$23,754
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,195
|$26,412
|$27,786
|Clean
|$24,625
|$25,807
|$27,143
|Average
|$23,485
|$24,599
|$25,855
|Rough
|$22,346
|$23,390
|$24,568
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,415
|$27,687
|$29,125
|Clean
|$25,818
|$27,053
|$28,450
|Average
|$24,623
|$25,786
|$27,101
|Rough
|$23,427
|$24,519
|$25,751
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,565
|$30,721
|$32,027
|Clean
|$28,897
|$30,018
|$31,285
|Average
|$27,559
|$28,613
|$29,801
|Rough
|$26,221
|$27,207
|$28,317
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,482
|$26,715
|$28,107
|Clean
|$24,906
|$26,104
|$27,456
|Average
|$23,753
|$24,881
|$26,153
|Rough
|$22,600
|$23,658
|$24,851
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,679
|$25,015
|$26,525
|Clean
|$23,143
|$24,442
|$25,910
|Average
|$22,072
|$23,297
|$24,681
|Rough
|$21,001
|$22,153
|$23,452