Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$2,928
|$3,378
|Clean
|$1,903
|$2,662
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,130
|$2,464
|Rough
|$1,118
|$1,598
|$1,855
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,461
|$2,900
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,238
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,790
|$2,116
|Rough
|$879
|$1,343
|$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,391
|$2,719
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,174
|$2,474
|Average
|$1,288
|$1,739
|$1,984
|Rough
|$953
|$1,305
|$1,493
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,781
|$2,587
|$3,024
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,352
|$2,751
|Average
|$1,281
|$1,882
|$2,206
|Rough
|$948
|$1,412
|$1,660
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,210
|$2,574
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,009
|$2,342
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,608
|$1,878
|Rough
|$819
|$1,206
|$1,414
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,332
|$2,788
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,120
|$2,536
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,696
|$2,034
|Rough
|$792
|$1,272
|$1,531
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,154
|$3,334
|$3,972
|Clean
|$1,953
|$3,031
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,425
|$2,897
|Rough
|$1,147
|$1,819
|$2,181
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,104
|$3,368
|$4,049
|Clean
|$1,908
|$3,062
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,450
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,838
|$2,224