2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,099$2,928$3,378
Clean$1,903$2,662$3,074
Average$1,511$2,130$2,464
Rough$1,118$1,598$1,855
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,461$2,900
Clean$1,497$2,238$2,639
Average$1,188$1,790$2,116
Rough$879$1,343$1,593
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,790$2,391$2,719
Clean$1,623$2,174$2,474
Average$1,288$1,739$1,984
Rough$953$1,305$1,493
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,781$2,587$3,024
Clean$1,614$2,352$2,751
Average$1,281$1,882$2,206
Rough$948$1,412$1,660
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,537$2,210$2,574
Clean$1,394$2,009$2,342
Average$1,106$1,608$1,878
Rough$819$1,206$1,414
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,487$2,332$2,788
Clean$1,348$2,120$2,536
Average$1,070$1,696$2,034
Rough$792$1,272$1,531
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,154$3,334$3,972
Clean$1,953$3,031$3,614
Average$1,550$2,425$2,897
Rough$1,147$1,819$2,181
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,104$3,368$4,049
Clean$1,908$3,062$3,684
Average$1,514$2,450$2,954
Rough$1,121$1,838$2,224
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,348 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,120 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
