Estimated values
2013 Dodge Dart Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,848
|$6,435
|$7,846
|Clean
|$4,563
|$6,064
|$7,366
|Average
|$3,994
|$5,322
|$6,408
|Rough
|$3,425
|$4,579
|$5,449
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Dart SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,343
|$5,844
|$7,177
|Clean
|$4,088
|$5,507
|$6,739
|Average
|$3,578
|$4,833
|$5,862
|Rough
|$3,068
|$4,159
|$4,985
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Dart SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,992
|$5,375
|$6,602
|Clean
|$3,757
|$5,065
|$6,199
|Average
|$3,289
|$4,445
|$5,392
|Rough
|$2,820
|$3,825
|$4,585