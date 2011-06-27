Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,774
|$12,420
|$14,348
|Clean
|$10,535
|$12,150
|$14,018
|Average
|$10,057
|$11,609
|$13,360
|Rough
|$9,580
|$11,069
|$12,701
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,761
|$12,401
|$14,321
|Clean
|$10,522
|$12,131
|$13,992
|Average
|$10,045
|$11,591
|$13,335
|Rough
|$9,568
|$11,052
|$12,678
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,540
|$13,249
|$15,252
|Clean
|$11,284
|$12,960
|$14,902
|Average
|$10,773
|$12,384
|$14,202
|Rough
|$10,261
|$11,808
|$13,502
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,070
|$14,868
|$16,983
|Clean
|$12,780
|$14,545
|$16,593
|Average
|$12,201
|$13,898
|$15,814
|Rough
|$11,621
|$13,251
|$15,034
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,649
|$11,253
|$13,126
|Clean
|$9,435
|$11,008
|$12,825
|Average
|$9,007
|$10,518
|$12,223
|Rough
|$8,579
|$10,029
|$11,620
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,528
|$13,252
|$15,273
|Clean
|$11,273
|$12,963
|$14,923
|Average
|$10,762
|$12,387
|$14,222
|Rough
|$10,250
|$11,810
|$13,521
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,222
|$11,851
|$13,757
|Clean
|$9,995
|$11,593
|$13,441
|Average
|$9,542
|$11,077
|$12,810
|Rough
|$9,089
|$10,562
|$12,178
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,559
|$14,206
|$16,145
|Clean
|$12,280
|$13,897
|$15,774
|Average
|$11,724
|$13,279
|$15,033
|Rough
|$11,167
|$12,661
|$14,292
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,288
|$14,014
|$16,041
|Clean
|$12,016
|$13,709
|$15,673
|Average
|$11,471
|$13,099
|$14,937
|Rough
|$10,926
|$12,490
|$14,201
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,311
|$11,898
|$13,757
|Clean
|$10,083
|$11,639
|$13,441
|Average
|$9,625
|$11,121
|$12,810
|Rough
|$9,168
|$10,604
|$12,178
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,379
|$14,112
|$16,150
|Clean
|$12,104
|$13,805
|$15,780
|Average
|$11,555
|$13,191
|$15,038
|Rough
|$11,006
|$12,577
|$14,297
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,286
|$12,969
|$14,943
|Clean
|$11,036
|$12,687
|$14,600
|Average
|$10,535
|$12,122
|$13,914
|Rough
|$10,035
|$11,558
|$13,228