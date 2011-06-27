  1. Home
2018 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,774$12,420$14,348
Clean$10,535$12,150$14,018
Average$10,057$11,609$13,360
Rough$9,580$11,069$12,701
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,761$12,401$14,321
Clean$10,522$12,131$13,992
Average$10,045$11,591$13,335
Rough$9,568$11,052$12,678
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,540$13,249$15,252
Clean$11,284$12,960$14,902
Average$10,773$12,384$14,202
Rough$10,261$11,808$13,502
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,070$14,868$16,983
Clean$12,780$14,545$16,593
Average$12,201$13,898$15,814
Rough$11,621$13,251$15,034
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,649$11,253$13,126
Clean$9,435$11,008$12,825
Average$9,007$10,518$12,223
Rough$8,579$10,029$11,620
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,528$13,252$15,273
Clean$11,273$12,963$14,923
Average$10,762$12,387$14,222
Rough$10,250$11,810$13,521
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,222$11,851$13,757
Clean$9,995$11,593$13,441
Average$9,542$11,077$12,810
Rough$9,089$10,562$12,178
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,559$14,206$16,145
Clean$12,280$13,897$15,774
Average$11,724$13,279$15,033
Rough$11,167$12,661$14,292
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,288$14,014$16,041
Clean$12,016$13,709$15,673
Average$11,471$13,099$14,937
Rough$10,926$12,490$14,201
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,311$11,898$13,757
Clean$10,083$11,639$13,441
Average$9,625$11,121$12,810
Rough$9,168$10,604$12,178
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,379$14,112$16,150
Clean$12,104$13,805$15,780
Average$11,555$13,191$15,038
Rough$11,006$12,577$14,297
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,286$12,969$14,943
Clean$11,036$12,687$14,600
Average$10,535$12,122$13,914
Rough$10,035$11,558$13,228
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,008 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,008 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,435 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,008 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $8,579 to $13,126, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.