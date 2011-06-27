  1. Home
2019 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,408$31,752$34,619
Clean$28,866$31,161$33,969
Average$27,782$29,980$32,670
Rough$26,698$28,799$31,370
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,780$36,470$37,311
Clean$35,120$35,791$36,610
Average$33,801$34,435$35,210
Rough$32,482$33,078$33,809
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,034$31,349$34,178
Clean$28,499$30,766$33,537
Average$27,428$29,600$32,254
Rough$26,358$28,434$30,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,564$27,539$28,728
Clean$26,075$27,026$28,189
Average$25,095$26,002$27,110
Rough$24,116$24,978$26,032
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,034$31,349$34,178
Clean$28,499$30,766$33,537
Average$27,428$29,600$32,254
Rough$26,358$28,434$30,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,902$34,554$35,352
Clean$33,277$33,911$34,688
Average$32,027$32,626$33,361
Rough$30,777$31,341$32,034
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,643$26,606$29,008
Clean$24,189$26,111$28,464
Average$23,280$25,122$27,375
Rough$22,372$24,132$26,286
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,486$35,151$35,961
Clean$33,850$34,497$35,286
Average$32,579$33,190$33,936
Rough$31,308$31,882$32,586
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,572$31,930$34,812
Clean$29,027$31,336$34,159
Average$27,937$30,149$32,852
Rough$26,847$28,961$31,545
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,023$34,679$35,479
Clean$33,396$34,034$34,813
Average$32,142$32,744$33,481
Rough$30,887$31,454$32,149
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,476$28,587$31,167
Clean$25,988$28,055$30,582
Average$25,012$26,992$29,412
Rough$24,036$25,929$28,242
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,200$34,859$35,663
Clean$33,570$34,211$34,994
Average$32,309$32,914$33,655
Rough$31,048$31,618$32,316
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,642$43,463$44,467
Clean$41,856$42,655$43,632
Average$40,284$41,038$41,963
Rough$38,712$39,422$40,293
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,923$26,584$27,393
Clean$25,445$26,090$26,879
Average$24,489$25,101$25,850
Rough$23,533$24,112$24,822
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,857$27,918$30,438
Clean$25,380$27,399$29,867
Average$24,427$26,360$28,724
Rough$23,473$25,322$27,581
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,729$24,781$26,067
Clean$23,292$24,320$25,578
Average$22,417$23,398$24,599
Rough$21,542$22,476$23,621
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,780$36,470$37,311
Clean$35,120$35,791$36,610
Average$33,801$34,435$35,210
Rough$32,482$33,078$33,809
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,362$36,043$36,874
Clean$34,710$35,372$36,182
Average$33,406$34,032$34,798
Rough$32,102$32,691$33,413
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,800$30,885$32,214
Clean$29,250$30,311$31,609
Average$28,152$29,162$30,400
Rough$27,053$28,013$29,190
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,508$33,134$33,898
Clean$31,908$32,518$33,262
Average$30,710$31,285$31,990
Rough$29,511$30,053$30,717
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,621$29,823$32,515
Clean$27,112$29,268$31,904
Average$26,093$28,159$30,684
Rough$25,075$27,049$29,463
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,126$36,823$37,673
Clean$35,461$36,138$36,966
Average$34,129$34,768$35,551
Rough$32,797$33,399$34,137
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,555$39,297$40,204
Clean$37,844$38,566$39,450
Average$36,423$37,105$37,940
Rough$35,001$35,643$36,431
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,478$26,428$28,814
Clean$24,026$25,936$28,273
Average$23,124$24,953$27,191
Rough$22,221$23,970$26,110
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,771$29,985$32,691
Clean$27,259$29,427$32,077
Average$26,235$28,312$30,850
Rough$25,211$27,196$29,623
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,934$25,915$27,114
Clean$24,474$25,433$26,605
Average$23,555$24,469$25,587
Rough$22,635$23,505$24,569
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,270$35,950$36,779
Clean$34,620$35,281$36,089
Average$33,320$33,944$34,708
Rough$32,019$32,607$33,327
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,952$34,605$35,404
Clean$33,326$33,962$34,739
Average$32,074$32,674$33,410
Rough$30,822$31,387$32,081
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,894$34,546$35,344
Clean$33,269$33,904$34,681
Average$32,020$32,619$33,354
Rough$30,770$31,334$32,027
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,417$41,196$42,146
Clean$39,672$40,430$41,355
Average$38,182$38,897$39,773
Rough$36,692$37,365$38,191
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,996$30,228$32,957
Clean$27,480$29,666$32,338
Average$26,448$28,542$31,101
Rough$25,416$27,417$29,864
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,094$30,334$33,072
Clean$27,576$29,770$32,451
Average$26,541$28,641$31,210
Rough$25,505$27,513$29,968
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,372 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,372 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,372 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $32,102 to $36,874, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.