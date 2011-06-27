Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,408
|$31,752
|$34,619
|Clean
|$28,866
|$31,161
|$33,969
|Average
|$27,782
|$29,980
|$32,670
|Rough
|$26,698
|$28,799
|$31,370
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,034
|$31,349
|$34,178
|Clean
|$28,499
|$30,766
|$33,537
|Average
|$27,428
|$29,600
|$32,254
|Rough
|$26,358
|$28,434
|$30,970
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,564
|$27,539
|$28,728
|Clean
|$26,075
|$27,026
|$28,189
|Average
|$25,095
|$26,002
|$27,110
|Rough
|$24,116
|$24,978
|$26,032
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,902
|$34,554
|$35,352
|Clean
|$33,277
|$33,911
|$34,688
|Average
|$32,027
|$32,626
|$33,361
|Rough
|$30,777
|$31,341
|$32,034
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,643
|$26,606
|$29,008
|Clean
|$24,189
|$26,111
|$28,464
|Average
|$23,280
|$25,122
|$27,375
|Rough
|$22,372
|$24,132
|$26,286
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,486
|$35,151
|$35,961
|Clean
|$33,850
|$34,497
|$35,286
|Average
|$32,579
|$33,190
|$33,936
|Rough
|$31,308
|$31,882
|$32,586
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,572
|$31,930
|$34,812
|Clean
|$29,027
|$31,336
|$34,159
|Average
|$27,937
|$30,149
|$32,852
|Rough
|$26,847
|$28,961
|$31,545
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,023
|$34,679
|$35,479
|Clean
|$33,396
|$34,034
|$34,813
|Average
|$32,142
|$32,744
|$33,481
|Rough
|$30,887
|$31,454
|$32,149
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,476
|$28,587
|$31,167
|Clean
|$25,988
|$28,055
|$30,582
|Average
|$25,012
|$26,992
|$29,412
|Rough
|$24,036
|$25,929
|$28,242
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,200
|$34,859
|$35,663
|Clean
|$33,570
|$34,211
|$34,994
|Average
|$32,309
|$32,914
|$33,655
|Rough
|$31,048
|$31,618
|$32,316
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,642
|$43,463
|$44,467
|Clean
|$41,856
|$42,655
|$43,632
|Average
|$40,284
|$41,038
|$41,963
|Rough
|$38,712
|$39,422
|$40,293
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,923
|$26,584
|$27,393
|Clean
|$25,445
|$26,090
|$26,879
|Average
|$24,489
|$25,101
|$25,850
|Rough
|$23,533
|$24,112
|$24,822
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,857
|$27,918
|$30,438
|Clean
|$25,380
|$27,399
|$29,867
|Average
|$24,427
|$26,360
|$28,724
|Rough
|$23,473
|$25,322
|$27,581
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,729
|$24,781
|$26,067
|Clean
|$23,292
|$24,320
|$25,578
|Average
|$22,417
|$23,398
|$24,599
|Rough
|$21,542
|$22,476
|$23,621
Estimated values
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,362
|$36,043
|$36,874
|Clean
|$34,710
|$35,372
|$36,182
|Average
|$33,406
|$34,032
|$34,798
|Rough
|$32,102
|$32,691
|$33,413
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,800
|$30,885
|$32,214
|Clean
|$29,250
|$30,311
|$31,609
|Average
|$28,152
|$29,162
|$30,400
|Rough
|$27,053
|$28,013
|$29,190
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,508
|$33,134
|$33,898
|Clean
|$31,908
|$32,518
|$33,262
|Average
|$30,710
|$31,285
|$31,990
|Rough
|$29,511
|$30,053
|$30,717
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,621
|$29,823
|$32,515
|Clean
|$27,112
|$29,268
|$31,904
|Average
|$26,093
|$28,159
|$30,684
|Rough
|$25,075
|$27,049
|$29,463
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,126
|$36,823
|$37,673
|Clean
|$35,461
|$36,138
|$36,966
|Average
|$34,129
|$34,768
|$35,551
|Rough
|$32,797
|$33,399
|$34,137
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,555
|$39,297
|$40,204
|Clean
|$37,844
|$38,566
|$39,450
|Average
|$36,423
|$37,105
|$37,940
|Rough
|$35,001
|$35,643
|$36,431
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,478
|$26,428
|$28,814
|Clean
|$24,026
|$25,936
|$28,273
|Average
|$23,124
|$24,953
|$27,191
|Rough
|$22,221
|$23,970
|$26,110
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,771
|$29,985
|$32,691
|Clean
|$27,259
|$29,427
|$32,077
|Average
|$26,235
|$28,312
|$30,850
|Rough
|$25,211
|$27,196
|$29,623
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,934
|$25,915
|$27,114
|Clean
|$24,474
|$25,433
|$26,605
|Average
|$23,555
|$24,469
|$25,587
|Rough
|$22,635
|$23,505
|$24,569
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,270
|$35,950
|$36,779
|Clean
|$34,620
|$35,281
|$36,089
|Average
|$33,320
|$33,944
|$34,708
|Rough
|$32,019
|$32,607
|$33,327
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,952
|$34,605
|$35,404
|Clean
|$33,326
|$33,962
|$34,739
|Average
|$32,074
|$32,674
|$33,410
|Rough
|$30,822
|$31,387
|$32,081
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,894
|$34,546
|$35,344
|Clean
|$33,269
|$33,904
|$34,681
|Average
|$32,020
|$32,619
|$33,354
|Rough
|$30,770
|$31,334
|$32,027
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,417
|$41,196
|$42,146
|Clean
|$39,672
|$40,430
|$41,355
|Average
|$38,182
|$38,897
|$39,773
|Rough
|$36,692
|$37,365
|$38,191
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,996
|$30,228
|$32,957
|Clean
|$27,480
|$29,666
|$32,338
|Average
|$26,448
|$28,542
|$31,101
|Rough
|$25,416
|$27,417
|$29,864
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,094
|$30,334
|$33,072
|Clean
|$27,576
|$29,770
|$32,451
|Average
|$26,541
|$28,641
|$31,210
|Rough
|$25,505
|$27,513
|$29,968