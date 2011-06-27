Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,522
|$9,703
|$11,383
|Clean
|$7,169
|$9,237
|$10,820
|Average
|$6,464
|$8,304
|$9,695
|Rough
|$5,758
|$7,372
|$8,570
Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,325
|$10,672
|$12,478
|Clean
|$7,934
|$10,160
|$11,861
|Average
|$7,153
|$9,134
|$10,628
|Rough
|$6,372
|$8,108
|$9,394
Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,184
|$11,673
|$13,588
|Clean
|$8,753
|$11,112
|$12,917
|Average
|$7,891
|$9,990
|$11,573
|Rough
|$7,030
|$8,868
|$10,230
Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,947
|$12,526
|$14,513
|Clean
|$9,480
|$11,924
|$13,795
|Average
|$8,547
|$10,720
|$12,360
|Rough
|$7,614
|$9,516
|$10,926
Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,032
|$9,070
|$10,639
|Clean
|$6,702
|$8,634
|$10,113
|Average
|$6,042
|$7,762
|$9,061
|Rough
|$5,382
|$6,890
|$8,009
Estimated values
2012 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,491
|$13,156
|$15,209
|Clean
|$9,999
|$12,523
|$14,457
|Average
|$9,015
|$11,259
|$12,953
|Rough
|$8,030
|$9,994
|$11,450