Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,402
|$17,632
|$19,203
|Clean
|$16,130
|$17,345
|$18,875
|Average
|$15,588
|$16,771
|$18,219
|Rough
|$15,046
|$16,198
|$17,563
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,931
|$17,979
|$19,326
|Clean
|$16,652
|$17,686
|$18,996
|Average
|$16,092
|$17,101
|$18,335
|Rough
|$15,532
|$16,516
|$17,675
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,111
|$22,090
|$23,370
|Clean
|$20,762
|$21,731
|$22,971
|Average
|$20,064
|$21,012
|$22,172
|Rough
|$19,366
|$20,293
|$21,374
2019 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,914
|$15,099
|$16,606
|Clean
|$13,684
|$14,854
|$16,322
|Average
|$13,224
|$14,362
|$15,755
|Rough
|$12,764
|$13,871
|$15,188
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,378
|$16,428
|$17,774
|Clean
|$15,124
|$16,161
|$17,470
|Average
|$14,615
|$15,626
|$16,863
|Rough
|$14,107
|$15,092
|$16,256
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,203
|$16,235
|$17,559
|Clean
|$14,952
|$15,971
|$17,259
|Average
|$14,449
|$15,443
|$16,660
|Rough
|$13,947
|$14,915
|$16,060
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,389
|$18,386
|$19,674
|Clean
|$17,102
|$18,087
|$19,338
|Average
|$16,527
|$17,489
|$18,666
|Rough
|$15,952
|$16,891
|$17,994