Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$882$1,462$1,752
Clean$787$1,304$1,568
Average$596$989$1,200
Rough$406$674$833
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$691$1,240$1,518
Clean$616$1,106$1,359
Average$467$839$1,040
Rough$318$571$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$864$1,482$1,794
Clean$771$1,322$1,606
Average$584$1,003$1,229
Rough$398$683$852
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$645$1,225$1,518
Clean$575$1,093$1,359
Average$436$829$1,040
Rough$297$564$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$945$1,650$2,005
Clean$843$1,472$1,795
Average$639$1,116$1,374
Rough$435$760$953
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$791$1,275$1,518
Clean$706$1,137$1,359
Average$535$862$1,040
Rough$364$587$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$723$1,270$1,546
Clean$645$1,133$1,384
Average$489$859$1,059
Rough$333$585$735
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$955$1,625$1,962
Clean$852$1,449$1,756
Average$646$1,099$1,344
Rough$440$749$932
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$705$1,246$1,518
Clean$629$1,111$1,359
Average$477$843$1,040
Rough$325$574$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$1,737$1,869
Clean$1,294$1,550$1,673
Average$981$1,175$1,280
Rough$668$801$888
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$946$1,366$1,573
Clean$844$1,219$1,408
Average$640$924$1,077
Rough$435$629$747
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$656$1,229$1,518
Clean$585$1,096$1,359
Average$444$831$1,040
Rough$302$566$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$940$1,495$1,774
Clean$838$1,334$1,588
Average$635$1,011$1,215
Rough$432$689$843
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$888$1,380$1,626
Clean$792$1,231$1,455
Average$601$933$1,114
Rough$409$636$772
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,614$1,971
Clean$808$1,440$1,764
Average$613$1,092$1,350
Rough$417$744$937
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$795$1,292$1,540
Clean$709$1,152$1,378
Average$537$874$1,055
Rough$366$595$732
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$882$1,345$1,576
Clean$787$1,200$1,411
Average$596$910$1,080
Rough$406$620$749
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$772$1,321$1,597
Clean$688$1,179$1,429
Average$522$894$1,094
Rough$355$609$759
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$882$1,409$1,673
Clean$787$1,257$1,497
Average$596$953$1,146
Rough$406$649$795
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$828$1,403$1,692
Clean$739$1,252$1,514
Average$560$949$1,159
Rough$381$646$804
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$818$1,388$1,674
Clean$730$1,238$1,498
Average$553$939$1,147
Rough$376$639$795
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$845$1,294$1,518
Clean$754$1,154$1,359
Average$571$875$1,040
Rough$389$596$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$892$1,536$1,861
Clean$796$1,371$1,666
Average$603$1,039$1,275
Rough$411$708$884
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$799$1,279$1,518
Clean$712$1,141$1,359
Average$540$865$1,040
Rough$368$589$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$777$1,271$1,518
Clean$693$1,134$1,359
Average$525$860$1,040
Rough$358$586$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$831$1,317$1,561
Clean$741$1,175$1,397
Average$562$891$1,070
Rough$382$607$742
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$727$1,253$1,518
Clean$648$1,118$1,359
Average$491$848$1,040
Rough$335$577$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$827$1,544$1,907
Clean$738$1,378$1,707
Average$559$1,044$1,306
Rough$381$711$906
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$641$1,224$1,518
Clean$572$1,092$1,359
Average$433$828$1,040
Rough$295$564$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,005$1,865$2,301
Clean$896$1,664$2,060
Average$680$1,262$1,577
Rough$463$860$1,093
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,272$1,518
Clean$696$1,135$1,359
Average$528$861$1,040
Rough$359$586$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$610$1,212$1,518
Clean$544$1,081$1,359
Average$413$820$1,040
Rough$281$558$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$765$1,266$1,518
Clean$683$1,129$1,359
Average$517$856$1,040
Rough$352$583$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$596$1,207$1,518
Clean$532$1,077$1,359
Average$403$816$1,040
Rough$274$556$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$786$1,358$1,646
Clean$701$1,212$1,473
Average$531$919$1,128
Rough$362$626$782
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$656$1,229$1,518
Clean$585$1,096$1,359
Average$444$831$1,040
Rough$302$566$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$823$1,414$1,713
Clean$734$1,262$1,533
Average$556$957$1,174
Rough$379$652$814
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$790$1,362$1,651
Clean$704$1,215$1,478
Average$534$921$1,131
Rough$363$628$784
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$838$1,462$1,776
Clean$748$1,304$1,590
Average$567$989$1,217
Rough$386$674$844
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,052$1,616$1,895
Clean$939$1,441$1,696
Average$712$1,093$1,298
Rough$484$744$900
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$775$1,351$1,640
Clean$692$1,205$1,468
Average$524$914$1,123
Rough$357$622$779
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$872$1,357$1,599
Clean$778$1,210$1,431
Average$589$918$1,096
Rough$401$625$760
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,092 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,092 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $572 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,092 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Ford F-150 ranges from $295 to $1,518, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.