Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,462
|$1,752
|Clean
|$787
|$1,304
|$1,568
|Average
|$596
|$989
|$1,200
|Rough
|$406
|$674
|$833
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$691
|$1,240
|$1,518
|Clean
|$616
|$1,106
|$1,359
|Average
|$467
|$839
|$1,040
|Rough
|$318
|$571
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$864
|$1,482
|$1,794
|Clean
|$771
|$1,322
|$1,606
|Average
|$584
|$1,003
|$1,229
|Rough
|$398
|$683
|$852
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,225
|$1,518
|Clean
|$575
|$1,093
|$1,359
|Average
|$436
|$829
|$1,040
|Rough
|$297
|$564
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,650
|$2,005
|Clean
|$843
|$1,472
|$1,795
|Average
|$639
|$1,116
|$1,374
|Rough
|$435
|$760
|$953
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,275
|$1,518
|Clean
|$706
|$1,137
|$1,359
|Average
|$535
|$862
|$1,040
|Rough
|$364
|$587
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$723
|$1,270
|$1,546
|Clean
|$645
|$1,133
|$1,384
|Average
|$489
|$859
|$1,059
|Rough
|$333
|$585
|$735
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,625
|$1,962
|Clean
|$852
|$1,449
|$1,756
|Average
|$646
|$1,099
|$1,344
|Rough
|$440
|$749
|$932
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,246
|$1,518
|Clean
|$629
|$1,111
|$1,359
|Average
|$477
|$843
|$1,040
|Rough
|$325
|$574
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$1,737
|$1,869
|Clean
|$1,294
|$1,550
|$1,673
|Average
|$981
|$1,175
|$1,280
|Rough
|$668
|$801
|$888
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,366
|$1,573
|Clean
|$844
|$1,219
|$1,408
|Average
|$640
|$924
|$1,077
|Rough
|$435
|$629
|$747
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,229
|$1,518
|Clean
|$585
|$1,096
|$1,359
|Average
|$444
|$831
|$1,040
|Rough
|$302
|$566
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,495
|$1,774
|Clean
|$838
|$1,334
|$1,588
|Average
|$635
|$1,011
|$1,215
|Rough
|$432
|$689
|$843
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,380
|$1,626
|Clean
|$792
|$1,231
|$1,455
|Average
|$601
|$933
|$1,114
|Rough
|$409
|$636
|$772
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,614
|$1,971
|Clean
|$808
|$1,440
|$1,764
|Average
|$613
|$1,092
|$1,350
|Rough
|$417
|$744
|$937
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,292
|$1,540
|Clean
|$709
|$1,152
|$1,378
|Average
|$537
|$874
|$1,055
|Rough
|$366
|$595
|$732
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,345
|$1,576
|Clean
|$787
|$1,200
|$1,411
|Average
|$596
|$910
|$1,080
|Rough
|$406
|$620
|$749
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,321
|$1,597
|Clean
|$688
|$1,179
|$1,429
|Average
|$522
|$894
|$1,094
|Rough
|$355
|$609
|$759
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$882
|$1,409
|$1,673
|Clean
|$787
|$1,257
|$1,497
|Average
|$596
|$953
|$1,146
|Rough
|$406
|$649
|$795
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,403
|$1,692
|Clean
|$739
|$1,252
|$1,514
|Average
|$560
|$949
|$1,159
|Rough
|$381
|$646
|$804
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,388
|$1,674
|Clean
|$730
|$1,238
|$1,498
|Average
|$553
|$939
|$1,147
|Rough
|$376
|$639
|$795
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,294
|$1,518
|Clean
|$754
|$1,154
|$1,359
|Average
|$571
|$875
|$1,040
|Rough
|$389
|$596
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,536
|$1,861
|Clean
|$796
|$1,371
|$1,666
|Average
|$603
|$1,039
|$1,275
|Rough
|$411
|$708
|$884
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,279
|$1,518
|Clean
|$712
|$1,141
|$1,359
|Average
|$540
|$865
|$1,040
|Rough
|$368
|$589
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,271
|$1,518
|Clean
|$693
|$1,134
|$1,359
|Average
|$525
|$860
|$1,040
|Rough
|$358
|$586
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$831
|$1,317
|$1,561
|Clean
|$741
|$1,175
|$1,397
|Average
|$562
|$891
|$1,070
|Rough
|$382
|$607
|$742
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$727
|$1,253
|$1,518
|Clean
|$648
|$1,118
|$1,359
|Average
|$491
|$848
|$1,040
|Rough
|$335
|$577
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,544
|$1,907
|Clean
|$738
|$1,378
|$1,707
|Average
|$559
|$1,044
|$1,306
|Rough
|$381
|$711
|$906
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,224
|$1,518
|Clean
|$572
|$1,092
|$1,359
|Average
|$433
|$828
|$1,040
|Rough
|$295
|$564
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,865
|$2,301
|Clean
|$896
|$1,664
|$2,060
|Average
|$680
|$1,262
|$1,577
|Rough
|$463
|$860
|$1,093
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,272
|$1,518
|Clean
|$696
|$1,135
|$1,359
|Average
|$528
|$861
|$1,040
|Rough
|$359
|$586
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,212
|$1,518
|Clean
|$544
|$1,081
|$1,359
|Average
|$413
|$820
|$1,040
|Rough
|$281
|$558
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,266
|$1,518
|Clean
|$683
|$1,129
|$1,359
|Average
|$517
|$856
|$1,040
|Rough
|$352
|$583
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,207
|$1,518
|Clean
|$532
|$1,077
|$1,359
|Average
|$403
|$816
|$1,040
|Rough
|$274
|$556
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,358
|$1,646
|Clean
|$701
|$1,212
|$1,473
|Average
|$531
|$919
|$1,128
|Rough
|$362
|$626
|$782
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,229
|$1,518
|Clean
|$585
|$1,096
|$1,359
|Average
|$444
|$831
|$1,040
|Rough
|$302
|$566
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,414
|$1,713
|Clean
|$734
|$1,262
|$1,533
|Average
|$556
|$957
|$1,174
|Rough
|$379
|$652
|$814
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,362
|$1,651
|Clean
|$704
|$1,215
|$1,478
|Average
|$534
|$921
|$1,131
|Rough
|$363
|$628
|$784
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,462
|$1,776
|Clean
|$748
|$1,304
|$1,590
|Average
|$567
|$989
|$1,217
|Rough
|$386
|$674
|$844
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,616
|$1,895
|Clean
|$939
|$1,441
|$1,696
|Average
|$712
|$1,093
|$1,298
|Rough
|$484
|$744
|$900
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,351
|$1,640
|Clean
|$692
|$1,205
|$1,468
|Average
|$524
|$914
|$1,123
|Rough
|$357
|$622
|$779
Estimated values
1995 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,357
|$1,599
|Clean
|$778
|$1,210
|$1,431
|Average
|$589
|$918
|$1,096
|Rough
|$401
|$625
|$760