Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,083
|$31,200
|$33,871
|Clean
|$28,738
|$30,837
|$33,457
|Average
|$28,048
|$30,109
|$32,631
|Rough
|$27,358
|$29,382
|$31,804
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,667
|$24,689
|$27,226
|Clean
|$22,398
|$24,401
|$26,893
|Average
|$21,861
|$23,825
|$26,229
|Rough
|$21,323
|$23,250
|$25,564
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,916
|$30,031
|$32,695
|Clean
|$27,585
|$29,681
|$32,296
|Average
|$26,923
|$28,981
|$31,498
|Rough
|$26,261
|$28,281
|$30,700
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,161
|$33,922
|$36,164
|Clean
|$31,780
|$33,527
|$35,722
|Average
|$31,017
|$32,736
|$34,840
|Rough
|$30,254
|$31,946
|$33,957
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,252
|$26,338
|$28,956
|Clean
|$23,965
|$26,031
|$28,603
|Average
|$23,390
|$25,417
|$27,896
|Rough
|$22,814
|$24,803
|$27,189
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,053
|$33,169
|$35,843
|Clean
|$30,685
|$32,783
|$35,406
|Average
|$29,948
|$32,010
|$34,531
|Rough
|$29,212
|$31,236
|$33,656
Estimated values
2020 Subaru Outback Touring XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,943
|$35,051
|$37,719
|Clean
|$32,553
|$34,643
|$37,259
|Average
|$31,771
|$33,826
|$36,338
|Rough
|$30,990
|$33,009
|$35,417