2010 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,869$8,936$10,336
Clean$6,498$8,438$9,732
Average$5,755$7,443$8,523
Rough$5,013$6,448$7,314
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,926$9,353$10,990
Clean$6,551$8,832$10,347
Average$5,803$7,791$9,062
Rough$5,054$6,749$7,777
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,132$9,355$10,859
Clean$6,747$8,834$10,224
Average$5,976$7,792$8,954
Rough$5,205$6,750$7,684
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,622$8,753$10,192
Clean$6,265$8,265$9,597
Average$5,549$7,291$8,405
Rough$4,833$6,316$7,213
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,644$7,532$8,806
Clean$5,339$7,113$8,291
Average$4,729$6,274$7,262
Rough$4,119$5,435$6,232
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,414$8,560$10,009
Clean$6,068$8,083$9,423
Average$5,374$7,130$8,253
Rough$4,681$6,177$7,083
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,992$7,966$9,299
Clean$5,668$7,522$8,755
Average$5,020$6,635$7,667
Rough$4,373$5,748$6,580
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,472$8,489$9,855
Clean$6,122$8,016$9,279
Average$5,423$7,071$8,126
Rough$4,723$6,126$6,974
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,977$7,863$9,138
Clean$5,654$7,425$8,604
Average$5,008$6,549$7,535
Rough$4,362$5,674$6,466
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,487$8,543$9,933
Clean$6,136$8,067$9,352
Average$5,435$7,116$8,190
Rough$4,734$6,165$7,029
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,152$8,091$9,404
Clean$5,820$7,641$8,854
Average$5,155$6,739$7,754
Rough$4,490$5,838$6,654
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,888$9,157$10,689
Clean$6,516$8,647$10,064
Average$5,771$7,627$8,814
Rough$5,027$6,607$7,564
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,113 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,113 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,339 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,113 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $4,119 to $8,806, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.