Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,869
|$8,936
|$10,336
|Clean
|$6,498
|$8,438
|$9,732
|Average
|$5,755
|$7,443
|$8,523
|Rough
|$5,013
|$6,448
|$7,314
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,926
|$9,353
|$10,990
|Clean
|$6,551
|$8,832
|$10,347
|Average
|$5,803
|$7,791
|$9,062
|Rough
|$5,054
|$6,749
|$7,777
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,132
|$9,355
|$10,859
|Clean
|$6,747
|$8,834
|$10,224
|Average
|$5,976
|$7,792
|$8,954
|Rough
|$5,205
|$6,750
|$7,684
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,622
|$8,753
|$10,192
|Clean
|$6,265
|$8,265
|$9,597
|Average
|$5,549
|$7,291
|$8,405
|Rough
|$4,833
|$6,316
|$7,213
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,644
|$7,532
|$8,806
|Clean
|$5,339
|$7,113
|$8,291
|Average
|$4,729
|$6,274
|$7,262
|Rough
|$4,119
|$5,435
|$6,232
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,414
|$8,560
|$10,009
|Clean
|$6,068
|$8,083
|$9,423
|Average
|$5,374
|$7,130
|$8,253
|Rough
|$4,681
|$6,177
|$7,083
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,992
|$7,966
|$9,299
|Clean
|$5,668
|$7,522
|$8,755
|Average
|$5,020
|$6,635
|$7,667
|Rough
|$4,373
|$5,748
|$6,580
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,472
|$8,489
|$9,855
|Clean
|$6,122
|$8,016
|$9,279
|Average
|$5,423
|$7,071
|$8,126
|Rough
|$4,723
|$6,126
|$6,974
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,977
|$7,863
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,654
|$7,425
|$8,604
|Average
|$5,008
|$6,549
|$7,535
|Rough
|$4,362
|$5,674
|$6,466
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,487
|$8,543
|$9,933
|Clean
|$6,136
|$8,067
|$9,352
|Average
|$5,435
|$7,116
|$8,190
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,165
|$7,029
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,152
|$8,091
|$9,404
|Clean
|$5,820
|$7,641
|$8,854
|Average
|$5,155
|$6,739
|$7,754
|Rough
|$4,490
|$5,838
|$6,654
Estimated values
2010 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,888
|$9,157
|$10,689
|Clean
|$6,516
|$8,647
|$10,064
|Average
|$5,771
|$7,627
|$8,814
|Rough
|$5,027
|$6,607
|$7,564