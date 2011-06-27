  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,613$8,654$10,386
Clean$5,058$7,809$9,354
Average$3,949$6,120$7,290
Rough$2,840$4,431$5,226
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,714$5,770$6,939
Clean$3,347$5,207$6,250
Average$2,613$4,080$4,871
Rough$1,879$2,954$3,492
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,541$5,494$6,605
Clean$3,191$4,958$5,949
Average$2,492$3,885$4,636
Rough$1,792$2,813$3,324
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,278$5,205$6,300
Clean$2,954$4,697$5,674
Average$2,306$3,681$4,422
Rough$1,658$2,665$3,170
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,006$7,624$9,117
Clean$4,511$6,880$8,211
Average$3,522$5,392$6,399
Rough$2,533$3,903$4,588
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,285$5,217$6,315
Clean$2,961$4,708$5,687
Average$2,311$3,689$4,432
Rough$1,662$2,671$3,178
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,001$7,685$9,213
Clean$4,506$6,935$8,297
Average$3,518$5,434$6,466
Rough$2,530$3,934$4,636
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,921$7,514$8,994
Clean$4,434$6,781$8,100
Average$3,462$5,314$6,313
Rough$2,490$3,847$4,525
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,697 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,697 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,954 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,697 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Mustang ranges from $1,658 to $6,300, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.