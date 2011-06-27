Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,613
|$8,654
|$10,386
|Clean
|$5,058
|$7,809
|$9,354
|Average
|$3,949
|$6,120
|$7,290
|Rough
|$2,840
|$4,431
|$5,226
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,714
|$5,770
|$6,939
|Clean
|$3,347
|$5,207
|$6,250
|Average
|$2,613
|$4,080
|$4,871
|Rough
|$1,879
|$2,954
|$3,492
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,541
|$5,494
|$6,605
|Clean
|$3,191
|$4,958
|$5,949
|Average
|$2,492
|$3,885
|$4,636
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,813
|$3,324
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,278
|$5,205
|$6,300
|Clean
|$2,954
|$4,697
|$5,674
|Average
|$2,306
|$3,681
|$4,422
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,665
|$3,170
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,006
|$7,624
|$9,117
|Clean
|$4,511
|$6,880
|$8,211
|Average
|$3,522
|$5,392
|$6,399
|Rough
|$2,533
|$3,903
|$4,588
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,285
|$5,217
|$6,315
|Clean
|$2,961
|$4,708
|$5,687
|Average
|$2,311
|$3,689
|$4,432
|Rough
|$1,662
|$2,671
|$3,178
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,001
|$7,685
|$9,213
|Clean
|$4,506
|$6,935
|$8,297
|Average
|$3,518
|$5,434
|$6,466
|Rough
|$2,530
|$3,934
|$4,636
Estimated values
2005 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,921
|$7,514
|$8,994
|Clean
|$4,434
|$6,781
|$8,100
|Average
|$3,462
|$5,314
|$6,313
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,847
|$4,525