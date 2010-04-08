Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
Pros & Cons
- Respectable fuel economy, smooth ride, quiet cabin, excellent performance in SS trim.
- Cramped backseat, mediocre fit and finish, missing common safety features, lack of interior storage, dull handling (except for the SS), poor braking on XFE models.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Besides the sporty SS model, the 2010 Chevy Cobalt trails the competition in terms of handling, rear-seat comfort, build quality and overall refinement.
Vehicle overview
Model year 2010 likely marks the end of the line for the Chevrolet Cobalt nameplate. If all goes according to plan, GM plans to replace its compact sedan with the all-new Cruze. Not surprisingly, Chevy's abandonment of the model has resulted in a halt to the Cobalt's development as well. In all probability, this is why the Cobalt returns this year with little or no improvements or added features.
Despite being a carbon copy of last year's model, the 2010 Chevy Cobalt will still be a fairly popular model with consumers and rental fleets. The car's broad appeal stems from its affordable base price and respectable fuel economy -- two pretty important things for an economy-minded car -- as well as its smooth and quiet ride. The Cobalt also comes in sedan and coupe body styles and can be had in the genuinely fun-to-drive 260-horsepower SS trim level.
However, the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is pretty much stuck with the same list of faults that the car had at its 2005 debut. The interior tops our list of complaints. From the cramped rear seats to the liberal use of cheap and ill-fitting plastics, the look and feel of the Cobalt's cabin pales in comparison to the many choices in this segment. In general, you'll never escape the feeling that you're driving a cheap car.
This isn't the case with other compacts like the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer, as each bests the Cobalt in terms of interior and exterior styling, materials quality and construction. They also deliver comparable fuel economy and more driving enjoyment. The lone exception to that would be the Cobalt SS coupe, which should be seriously considered by driving enthusiasts for its impressive performance. However, the rest of the buying public will likely be happier with one of the above alternatives.
Chevrolet Cobalt models
The 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is available in compact sedan and coupe body styles, each split into XFE, LS, LT and SS trim levels.
The base XFE (extra fuel economy) model includes 15-inch steel wheels, OnStar, a tilt steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat with a trunk pass-through, a trip computer and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. XFE models achieve slightly better fuel economy by using low-rolling-resistance tires along with taller transmission gearing. Most LS and LT models can also be XFE-badged, but must be specified with the 15-inch wheels and manual transmission.
The LS trim level is nearly identical to the base XFE, but adds air-conditioning. The LT adds full power accessories, upgraded front seats and a front center armrest. A second LT trim level -- the 2LT -- has the above equipment plus 16-inch alloy wheels, antilock brakes and cruise control.
The Cobalt LT coupe has the widest choice of available options, including the MyLink package, which adds 16-inch aluminum wheels, antilock brakes, Bluetooth, a USB port for the audio system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. The Sun and Sound package adds a sunroof and a premium Pioneer seven-speaker sound system. LT coupe buyers can also opt for the Sport Appearance package that includes a rear spoiler, front foglamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, reworked front and rear fascias, Bluetooth, white-faced sport gauges and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with remote audio and cruise controls. Most of these add-ons are available on the LS or LT trims as individual options. Leather upholstery with heated front seats is available on the Cobalt 2LT only.
Finally, the SS kicks the standard features into overdrive with a turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels shod with performance tires, an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, Brembo front brakes, unique exterior and interior styling cues, a sunroof, sport seats covered with a suedelike material, the premium Pioneer stereo, Bluetooth and a turbo boost gauge. A limited-slip front differential and sport pedals are optional for the SS.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE, LS and LT models are powered by a 2.2-liter inline four-cylinder that's good for 155 hp and 150 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual is the standard transmission, with a four-speed automatic available as an option for the LS and LT. Fuel economy with the manual is 25 mpg city/35 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. Opting for the XFE raises highway fuel economy to 37 mpg. The automatic-equipped LS and LT achieve 24 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. We managed to accelerate a base model XFE from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.5 seconds.
The Cobalt SS gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes an impressive 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, but the only transmission available is a five-speed manual. In testing, we launched a Cobalt SS coupe from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 5.8 seconds. Fuel economy doesn't suffer much either, as it rates 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.
Safety
Full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all Cobalts. Most Cobalts have a front-disc/rear-drum brake setup; SS models have performance-tuned four-wheel disc brakes. Antilock braking (ABS) is optional on the LS and LT and standard on the 2LT and SS. ABS-equipped models with automatic transmissions come equipped with standard traction control. Side airbags and stability control aren't offered.
In frontal government crash tests, both Cobalt body styles received four out of five stars for driver protection and a perfect five stars for front passenger protection. In side impacts, the Cobalt sedan got only three stars for front seat passengers but five stars for the rear. The Cobalt coupe yielded four stars for the front and rear seats. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash test, the Cobalt sedan received the highest score of "Good," while in side crash tests, the Cobalt sedan received the second-highest score of "Acceptable."
It's worth noting that the XFE-badged Cobalts, while fuel-efficient, suffer in terms of braking. Stopping from 60 mph required a very long 146 feet -- no doubt a side effect of the XFE's low-rolling-resistance tires' lack of grip. The Cobalt SS, with stickier tires and ABS produced exceptional braking figures, needing just 115 feet to stop.
Driving
The performance from the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt's base 2.2-liter engine is rather peppy when compared to that of other small-engine compacts. Day-to-day commuting is also made much more tolerable thanks to the Cobalt's compliant suspension and quiet cabin. But drivers looking for excitement will be disappointed. Handling is hampered by an abundance of body roll and a slow and numb steering feel. XFE-badged models compound the handling woes with the inclusion of low-rolling-resistance tires that limit cornering ability and lengthen stopping distances.
Buyers seeking any level of athleticism from the Cobalt line would best be served by the SS trim. The turbocharged engine significantly improves acceleration, as do the upgraded suspension and brakes for cornering and stopping. Among sporty compacts, we rank the 2010 Cobalt SS almost as high as the staff-favorite Mazdaspeed 3.
Interior
In lower trim levels, the Cobalt's interior leaves little doubt that it is an economy car. Besides a rather dated and bland cabin design, materials are as bargain-basement as you'll find. Hard plastics abound, and some of these elements seem to have been assembled in the dark. Panels have uneven gaps and tend to emit audible groans and squeaks when pressed.
Comfort fares a bit better, despite the flat, featureless seats. The front seats are adequate for long drives, but rear passengers may take issue with the low and flat seat cushions. On a positive note, the Cobalt does a good job of insulating occupants from the outside world with a smooth ride and quiet cabin. The Cobalt also gets a thumbs-up for its simple and logical layout for the stereo and air-conditioning controls.
Upgrading to the Cobalt SS or springing for the Sport Appearance package will spice up the interior, and we're particularly fond of the support from the sport seats. The range-topping trim levels also add plenty of attractive interior accents and gauges, but even these suffer in terms of material quality and fitment.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- seats
- value
- spaciousness
- transmission
- driving experience
- ride quality
- oil
- safety
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- lights
- climate control
- road noise
- dashboard
- cup holders
- doors
- brakes
- visibility
- steering wheel
- wheels & tires
- handling & steering
- off-roading
- sound system
- warranty
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value.
I'm 18 years old and needed a reliable car to go back and forth to college. I looked at the usual, the civic, corolla, or the focus. I liked the Cobalt better then all of them and the build quality on my 2010 is just as nice as the foreign cars. I would recommend this car to anyone.
I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already.
I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Features & Specs
|LS 2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
|LT 2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
|XFE 2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|155 hp @ 6100 rpm
|SS 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Cobalt a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Cobalt reliable?
Is the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt?
The least-expensive 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,990.
Other versions include:
- LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,670
- LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,470
- XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,990
- SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) which starts at $24,535
What are the different models of Chevrolet Cobalt?
More about the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Overview
The Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt is offered in the following submodels: Cobalt Sedan, Cobalt Coupe, Cobalt SS. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), XFE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and SS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M).
What do people think of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Cobalt 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Cobalt.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Cobalt featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt?
Which 2010 Chevrolet Cobalts are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2010 Cobalts listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,495 and mileage as low as 73914 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Can't find a new 2010 Chevrolet Cobalts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Cobalt for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,583.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,163.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons