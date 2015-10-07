Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale Near Me
159 listings
- 81,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,601$1,446 Below Market
- 139,757 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,487
- 123,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,222$1,315 Below Market
- 90,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,595$1,282 Below Market
- 105,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500$1,066 Below Market
- 199,725 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,233$1,533 Below Market
- 120,658 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,801$1,291 Below Market
- 154,683 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,595$730 Below Market
- 153,985 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500
- 94,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 158,622 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,800
- 139,148 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 97,358 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,677
- 178,138 miles
$4,000
- 86,813 miles
$4,412
- 131,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 136,508 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,988
- 118,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cobalt
Overall Consumer Rating4.2198 Reviews
Report abuse
Jerry in Missouri,07/10/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Overall, I think Chevy Cobalts are good cars. The issues they have are similar to ones the Cavalier had, which are a cheap front suspension which will most likely require a few repairs, and a few safety issues, namely side crash test scores (poor without side curtain airbags). I would recommend getting a 2008-2010 Cobalt if you are concerned about the side crash test scores because they automatically came with side curtain airbags as a standard feature. It's possible that an 05-07 could have gotten them as an option, but most likely not. The Cobalt is a solid, attractive car that gets good gas mileage. Reliability is pretty good. If you do buy any year Chevy Cobalt, make sure you check that it has had the recalls taken care of, as all Cobalts were subject to a few recalls pertaining to the ignition/steering column. These cars have a smooth enjoyable ride but if you go over a raised bump you will definitely feel it, and do your best to avoid bumps as the front suspension is somewhat fragile in my opinion. I have noticed that the Cobalts have really good body integrity--usually even the 10 year old Cobalts still look good with no rust or bumpers falling off, etc. UNLIKE the Cavalier, which tend to fall apart piece by piece unless they are babied. A few random cons for the Cobalt are: Trunk is hard to open, and lid is heavy; mouth of trunk is too small to take in larger items that might otherwise fit; backseat is very cramped with little legroom so plan on anyone other than a child or dwarf hating it. All in all, I might consider buying another of these cars if it had the features and appearance I wanted on one.
