Used 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    81,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,601

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    139,757 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,487

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    123,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,222

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    90,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,595

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    105,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    199,725 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,233

    $1,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    120,658 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,801

    $1,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    154,683 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,595

    $730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    153,985 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS

    94,085 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    158,622 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Orange
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    139,148 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    97,358 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,677

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Red
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    178,138 miles

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Yellow
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    86,813 miles

    $4,412

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS in Black
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS

    131,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Orange
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    136,508 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT in Silver
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LT

    118,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Cobalt

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Cobalt
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2198 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 198 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Good Cars With a Few Issues
Jerry in Missouri,07/10/2015
LT 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Overall, I think Chevy Cobalts are good cars. The issues they have are similar to ones the Cavalier had, which are a cheap front suspension which will most likely require a few repairs, and a few safety issues, namely side crash test scores (poor without side curtain airbags). I would recommend getting a 2008-2010 Cobalt if you are concerned about the side crash test scores because they automatically came with side curtain airbags as a standard feature. It's possible that an 05-07 could have gotten them as an option, but most likely not. The Cobalt is a solid, attractive car that gets good gas mileage. Reliability is pretty good. If you do buy any year Chevy Cobalt, make sure you check that it has had the recalls taken care of, as all Cobalts were subject to a few recalls pertaining to the ignition/steering column. These cars have a smooth enjoyable ride but if you go over a raised bump you will definitely feel it, and do your best to avoid bumps as the front suspension is somewhat fragile in my opinion. I have noticed that the Cobalts have really good body integrity--usually even the 10 year old Cobalts still look good with no rust or bumpers falling off, etc. UNLIKE the Cavalier, which tend to fall apart piece by piece unless they are babied. A few random cons for the Cobalt are: Trunk is hard to open, and lid is heavy; mouth of trunk is too small to take in larger items that might otherwise fit; backseat is very cramped with little legroom so plan on anyone other than a child or dwarf hating it. All in all, I might consider buying another of these cars if it had the features and appearance I wanted on one.
Report abuse
