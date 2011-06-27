Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,757
|$12,154
|$14,166
|Clean
|$9,314
|$11,598
|$13,500
|Average
|$8,429
|$10,486
|$12,169
|Rough
|$7,545
|$9,373
|$10,838
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,757
|$20,756
|$23,289
|Clean
|$16,952
|$19,806
|$22,194
|Average
|$15,341
|$17,906
|$20,006
|Rough
|$13,731
|$16,007
|$17,818
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,958
|$11,336
|$12,505
|Clean
|$9,507
|$10,817
|$11,917
|Average
|$8,604
|$9,780
|$10,743
|Rough
|$7,701
|$8,743
|$9,568
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,390
|$16,921
|$19,058
|Clean
|$13,738
|$16,147
|$18,162
|Average
|$12,433
|$14,598
|$16,372
|Rough
|$11,127
|$13,050
|$14,581
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,582
|$15,024
|$17,082
|Clean
|$12,012
|$14,337
|$16,280
|Average
|$10,870
|$12,962
|$14,675
|Rough
|$9,729
|$11,587
|$13,070
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,997
|$15,855
|$17,435
|Clean
|$13,363
|$15,130
|$16,616
|Average
|$12,093
|$13,679
|$14,978
|Rough
|$10,824
|$12,228
|$13,340
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,122
|$17,599
|$19,693
|Clean
|$14,436
|$16,794
|$18,768
|Average
|$13,065
|$15,183
|$16,918
|Rough
|$11,694
|$13,573
|$15,067
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,329
|$17,042
|$19,328
|Clean
|$13,679
|$16,262
|$18,420
|Average
|$12,380
|$14,702
|$16,604
|Rough
|$11,080
|$13,143
|$14,788
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,952
|$14,210
|$16,113
|Clean
|$11,410
|$13,560
|$15,356
|Average
|$10,326
|$12,259
|$13,842
|Rough
|$9,242
|$10,959
|$12,328
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,357
|$18,014
|$20,257
|Clean
|$14,661
|$17,190
|$19,306
|Average
|$13,268
|$15,541
|$17,402
|Rough
|$11,875
|$13,893
|$15,499
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,752
|$16,313
|$18,473
|Clean
|$13,129
|$15,567
|$17,605
|Average
|$11,882
|$14,074
|$15,869
|Rough
|$10,634
|$12,581
|$14,134
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,131
|$18,924
|$21,282
|Clean
|$15,400
|$18,058
|$20,282
|Average
|$13,937
|$16,326
|$18,283
|Rough
|$12,474
|$14,594
|$16,283
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,003
|$19,567
|$21,738
|Clean
|$16,232
|$18,672
|$20,717
|Average
|$14,690
|$16,881
|$18,674
|Rough
|$13,148
|$15,090
|$16,632
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,349
|$18,986
|$21,216
|Clean
|$15,607
|$18,117
|$20,219
|Average
|$14,125
|$16,380
|$18,226
|Rough
|$12,642
|$14,643
|$16,232
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,213
|$17,570
|$19,565
|Clean
|$14,523
|$16,766
|$18,645
|Average
|$13,143
|$15,158
|$16,807
|Rough
|$11,764
|$13,551
|$14,969
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,675
|$18,306
|$20,529
|Clean
|$14,964
|$17,468
|$19,564
|Average
|$13,543
|$15,793
|$17,636
|Rough
|$12,121
|$14,118
|$15,707
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,672
|$17,105
|$19,161
|Clean
|$14,007
|$16,322
|$18,261
|Average
|$12,676
|$14,757
|$16,460
|Rough
|$11,345
|$13,192
|$14,660
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,796
|$11,929
|$13,723
|Clean
|$9,352
|$11,383
|$13,078
|Average
|$8,463
|$10,292
|$11,789
|Rough
|$7,575
|$9,200
|$10,499
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,759
|$18,522
|$20,856
|Clean
|$15,044
|$17,675
|$19,876
|Average
|$13,615
|$15,980
|$17,916
|Rough
|$12,186
|$14,285
|$15,957
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,660
|$22,569
|$25,033
|Clean
|$18,769
|$21,536
|$23,857
|Average
|$16,986
|$19,471
|$21,505
|Rough
|$15,203
|$17,405
|$19,153
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,578
|$17,225
|$19,458
|Clean
|$13,917
|$16,436
|$18,544
|Average
|$12,595
|$14,860
|$16,715
|Rough
|$11,272
|$13,284
|$14,887
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,862
|$11,374
|$12,655
|Clean
|$9,415
|$10,854
|$12,061
|Average
|$8,520
|$9,813
|$10,872
|Rough
|$7,626
|$8,772
|$9,682
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,525
|$14,961
|$17,012
|Clean
|$11,957
|$14,276
|$16,213
|Average
|$10,821
|$12,907
|$14,615
|Rough
|$9,685
|$11,538
|$13,016
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,305
|$20,109
|$22,478
|Clean
|$16,521
|$19,189
|$21,422
|Average
|$14,951
|$17,348
|$19,310
|Rough
|$13,382
|$15,508
|$17,198
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,354
|$13,628
|$15,544
|Clean
|$10,840
|$13,005
|$14,813
|Average
|$9,810
|$11,758
|$13,353
|Rough
|$8,780
|$10,511
|$11,892
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,990
|$19,756
|$22,095
|Clean
|$16,219
|$18,853
|$21,057
|Average
|$14,679
|$17,045
|$18,981
|Rough
|$13,138
|$15,237
|$16,905
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,773
|$16,347
|$18,516
|Clean
|$13,148
|$15,599
|$17,646
|Average
|$11,899
|$14,103
|$15,906
|Rough
|$10,650
|$12,607
|$14,167
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,567
|$17,084
|$19,208
|Clean
|$13,906
|$16,302
|$18,305
|Average
|$12,585
|$14,738
|$16,501
|Rough
|$11,264
|$13,175
|$14,696
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,703
|$14,112
|$16,139
|Clean
|$11,172
|$13,466
|$15,381
|Average
|$10,111
|$12,175
|$13,865
|Rough
|$9,050
|$10,883
|$12,348
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,227
|$16,874
|$19,107
|Clean
|$13,581
|$16,102
|$18,209
|Average
|$12,291
|$14,558
|$16,414
|Rough
|$11,001
|$13,014
|$14,619
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,982
|$15,493
|$17,608
|Clean
|$12,393
|$14,784
|$16,781
|Average
|$11,216
|$13,366
|$15,126
|Rough
|$10,039
|$11,948
|$13,472