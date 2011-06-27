  1. Home
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,757$12,154$14,166
Clean$9,314$11,598$13,500
Average$8,429$10,486$12,169
Rough$7,545$9,373$10,838
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,757$20,756$23,289
Clean$16,952$19,806$22,194
Average$15,341$17,906$20,006
Rough$13,731$16,007$17,818
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,958$11,336$12,505
Clean$9,507$10,817$11,917
Average$8,604$9,780$10,743
Rough$7,701$8,743$9,568
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,390$16,921$19,058
Clean$13,738$16,147$18,162
Average$12,433$14,598$16,372
Rough$11,127$13,050$14,581
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,582$15,024$17,082
Clean$12,012$14,337$16,280
Average$10,870$12,962$14,675
Rough$9,729$11,587$13,070
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,997$15,855$17,435
Clean$13,363$15,130$16,616
Average$12,093$13,679$14,978
Rough$10,824$12,228$13,340
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,122$17,599$19,693
Clean$14,436$16,794$18,768
Average$13,065$15,183$16,918
Rough$11,694$13,573$15,067
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,329$17,042$19,328
Clean$13,679$16,262$18,420
Average$12,380$14,702$16,604
Rough$11,080$13,143$14,788
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,952$14,210$16,113
Clean$11,410$13,560$15,356
Average$10,326$12,259$13,842
Rough$9,242$10,959$12,328
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,357$18,014$20,257
Clean$14,661$17,190$19,306
Average$13,268$15,541$17,402
Rough$11,875$13,893$15,499
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,752$16,313$18,473
Clean$13,129$15,567$17,605
Average$11,882$14,074$15,869
Rough$10,634$12,581$14,134
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,131$18,924$21,282
Clean$15,400$18,058$20,282
Average$13,937$16,326$18,283
Rough$12,474$14,594$16,283
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,003$19,567$21,738
Clean$16,232$18,672$20,717
Average$14,690$16,881$18,674
Rough$13,148$15,090$16,632
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,349$18,986$21,216
Clean$15,607$18,117$20,219
Average$14,125$16,380$18,226
Rough$12,642$14,643$16,232
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,213$17,570$19,565
Clean$14,523$16,766$18,645
Average$13,143$15,158$16,807
Rough$11,764$13,551$14,969
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,675$18,306$20,529
Clean$14,964$17,468$19,564
Average$13,543$15,793$17,636
Rough$12,121$14,118$15,707
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,672$17,105$19,161
Clean$14,007$16,322$18,261
Average$12,676$14,757$16,460
Rough$11,345$13,192$14,660
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,796$11,929$13,723
Clean$9,352$11,383$13,078
Average$8,463$10,292$11,789
Rough$7,575$9,200$10,499
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,759$18,522$20,856
Clean$15,044$17,675$19,876
Average$13,615$15,980$17,916
Rough$12,186$14,285$15,957
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,660$22,569$25,033
Clean$18,769$21,536$23,857
Average$16,986$19,471$21,505
Rough$15,203$17,405$19,153
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,578$17,225$19,458
Clean$13,917$16,436$18,544
Average$12,595$14,860$16,715
Rough$11,272$13,284$14,887
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,862$11,374$12,655
Clean$9,415$10,854$12,061
Average$8,520$9,813$10,872
Rough$7,626$8,772$9,682
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,525$14,961$17,012
Clean$11,957$14,276$16,213
Average$10,821$12,907$14,615
Rough$9,685$11,538$13,016
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,305$20,109$22,478
Clean$16,521$19,189$21,422
Average$14,951$17,348$19,310
Rough$13,382$15,508$17,198
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,354$13,628$15,544
Clean$10,840$13,005$14,813
Average$9,810$11,758$13,353
Rough$8,780$10,511$11,892
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,990$19,756$22,095
Clean$16,219$18,853$21,057
Average$14,679$17,045$18,981
Rough$13,138$15,237$16,905
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,773$16,347$18,516
Clean$13,148$15,599$17,646
Average$11,899$14,103$15,906
Rough$10,650$12,607$14,167
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,567$17,084$19,208
Clean$13,906$16,302$18,305
Average$12,585$14,738$16,501
Rough$11,264$13,175$14,696
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,703$14,112$16,139
Clean$11,172$13,466$15,381
Average$10,111$12,175$13,865
Rough$9,050$10,883$12,348
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,227$16,874$19,107
Clean$13,581$16,102$18,209
Average$12,291$14,558$16,414
Rough$11,001$13,014$14,619
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,982$15,493$17,608
Clean$12,393$14,784$16,781
Average$11,216$13,366$15,126
Rough$10,039$11,948$13,472
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,598 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,598 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,314 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,598 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $7,545 to $14,166, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.