Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,656
|$12,522
|$14,517
|Clean
|$10,252
|$12,056
|$13,945
|Average
|$9,445
|$11,124
|$12,802
|Rough
|$8,639
|$10,192
|$11,660
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,101
|$10,825
|$12,660
|Clean
|$8,757
|$10,422
|$12,161
|Average
|$8,067
|$9,616
|$11,165
|Rough
|$7,378
|$8,810
|$10,168
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,358
|$9,954
|$11,653
|Clean
|$8,042
|$9,583
|$11,194
|Average
|$7,409
|$8,842
|$10,276
|Rough
|$6,776
|$8,101
|$9,359
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,037
|$10,692
|$12,458
|Clean
|$8,695
|$10,294
|$11,967
|Average
|$8,010
|$9,498
|$10,987
|Rough
|$7,326
|$8,702
|$10,006
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,825
|$11,577
|$13,448
|Clean
|$9,453
|$11,146
|$12,919
|Average
|$8,709
|$10,285
|$11,860
|Rough
|$7,965
|$9,423
|$10,801
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Cruze L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,310
|$9,479
|$10,745
|Clean
|$7,995
|$9,126
|$10,322
|Average
|$7,366
|$8,421
|$9,476
|Rough
|$6,737
|$7,715
|$8,630