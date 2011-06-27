Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,493
|$12,021
|$13,982
|Clean
|$7,878
|$11,135
|$12,930
|Average
|$6,649
|$9,364
|$10,827
|Rough
|$5,420
|$7,593
|$8,724
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,381
|$8,253
|$9,846
|Clean
|$4,991
|$7,645
|$9,105
|Average
|$4,213
|$6,429
|$7,624
|Rough
|$3,434
|$5,213
|$6,143
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,663
|$9,430
|$10,968
|Clean
|$6,181
|$8,735
|$10,143
|Average
|$5,217
|$7,346
|$8,493
|Rough
|$4,252
|$5,957
|$6,843
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,574
|$10,720
|$12,469
|Clean
|$7,026
|$9,931
|$11,531
|Average
|$5,930
|$8,351
|$9,655
|Rough
|$4,834
|$6,772
|$7,780
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,941
|$12,655
|$14,720
|Clean
|$8,294
|$11,723
|$13,612
|Average
|$7,000
|$9,858
|$11,398
|Rough
|$5,706
|$7,994
|$9,184
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,050
|$11,360
|$13,200
|Clean
|$7,468
|$10,523
|$12,207
|Average
|$6,303
|$8,850
|$10,221
|Rough
|$5,138
|$7,176
|$8,236
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$9,993
|$11,623
|Clean
|$6,550
|$9,257
|$10,749
|Average
|$5,528
|$7,785
|$9,000
|Rough
|$4,506
|$6,313
|$7,252
Estimated values
2007 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,383
|$10,450
|$12,155
|Clean
|$6,849
|$9,680
|$11,240
|Average
|$5,781
|$8,141
|$9,412
|Rough
|$4,712
|$6,601
|$7,584