Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 C/K 2500 Series
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Great American Pickup

RickyWalker, 04/17/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 3/4 chevy has been a great truck. A total of 224,000 miles the odometer reads. I would say that qualifies as a good truck. It just won't stop running. I drive my truck around a farm, in the mud, on the beach, around town, up steep hills, over rocks and snow, and it always gets me back home. I put it to the floor whenever i can as well. It haws seen its abuse. Buy American...

Awesome Work Truck

****, 03/26/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is the ultimate work truck. The towing is the best ever, it has the 350ci engine and a TH400 trans with the 4:10 rear end. I had a 8000lbs trailer on the back of it and felt no difference in the gas pedal, although it isn't the qiuckest thing ever. This truck knows the meaning of heavy duty.

