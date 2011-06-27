  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Blazer for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$818 - $1,735
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Air conditioning receives CFC-free coolant. Side-door guard beams are added. A new grille appears, and models equipped with a decor package get composite headlamps. A turbocharged diesel is newly optional. Third brake light is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Blazer.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like a Rock
Nate,07/21/2008
Runs great! Got it brand new in 94 still have and plan on keeping it. Has some minor problems that I can get fixed. But all in all its never failed me.
Beats the hell outta Broncos
nate,02/13/2010
My dad bought this truck brand new in 1994. Looks just like the picture on this website. I always told him once I turn 16 I'm getting the truck and sure enough I got it. This beast surely is like a rock. My friend has a 94 bronco and we hooked chains. I pulled him all around his own driveway! Id like to put a 4 inch suspension on it and a solid front axle but im happy with it the way it is. Shes got a 150,000 miles and runs as good as the day my dad bought it. Id recommend this thing over any truck cuz nothing can compare to a k5. I wish they would have kept making these instead of converting them to tahoes.
Pleased but need bigger
94 Blazer,10/19/2002
The only large repair that Ive had was a faulty distributer. Its been very reliable.
Great SUV
brod,01/11/2003
My 1994 Blazer is one of the best SUV's around. I have no promblem getting anywhere with the powerful 5.7 liter V8. Definately one to look for if you want a great used SUV!
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Blazer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV 4WD, and Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Blazers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Blazer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Blazers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,546.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,115.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Blazer for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,647.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,370.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Blazer lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles