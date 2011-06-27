1994 Chevrolet Blazer Review
Other years
Used Blazer for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Air conditioning receives CFC-free coolant. Side-door guard beams are added. A new grille appears, and models equipped with a decor package get composite headlamps. A turbocharged diesel is newly optional. Third brake light is added.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Nate,07/21/2008
Runs great! Got it brand new in 94 still have and plan on keeping it. Has some minor problems that I can get fixed. But all in all its never failed me.
nate,02/13/2010
My dad bought this truck brand new in 1994. Looks just like the picture on this website. I always told him once I turn 16 I'm getting the truck and sure enough I got it. This beast surely is like a rock. My friend has a 94 bronco and we hooked chains. I pulled him all around his own driveway! Id like to put a 4 inch suspension on it and a solid front axle but im happy with it the way it is. Shes got a 150,000 miles and runs as good as the day my dad bought it. Id recommend this thing over any truck cuz nothing can compare to a k5. I wish they would have kept making these instead of converting them to tahoes.
94 Blazer,10/19/2002
The only large repair that Ive had was a faulty distributer. Its been very reliable.
brod,01/11/2003
My 1994 Blazer is one of the best SUV's around. I have no promblem getting anywhere with the powerful 5.7 liter V8. Definately one to look for if you want a great used SUV!
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
