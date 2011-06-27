  1. Home
1991 Chevrolet Blazer Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

1991 Highlights

1991 Highlights

Throttle-body fuel injection is improved, and more powerful alternator is standard.

old faithful
khaki,04/04/2009
I bought this vehicle from an orthodox priest so perhaps it is blessed? it starts and runs and goes anywhere. Given the age, mileage and price of $800 I am shocked that it only needed a new water pump and some shocks. Super reliable. I intend to keep it for a long long time. Any 18 year old car that is this faithful and great on snow is a keeper. The 4.3 liter v6 is maybe detroits best ever 6. Transmission still flawless. The upholstery is still good. The cv boot has been replaced and u joints should probably be hit now... But a great steady reliable piece of moving metal. Really needs a better stereo though.... No cd player!
Thanks Chevrolet
CMLblazin,05/28/2002
This truck has gone through a lot and it can handle whatever you dishout. Good for travel in or out-of-town. One of the better Chevys in the market for that year.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Blazer

Used 1991 Chevrolet Blazer Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Blazer is offered in the following submodels: Blazer SUV. Available styles include Silverado 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

