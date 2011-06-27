I've always liked this truck so when I was looking at used vehicles with a BMW 3 in mind and came across my truck at a price I couldn't resist, I was all over it, plus I can do repairs on it, not so on the bimmer. This is a very fun truck to drive. It just turned 200k miles and still runs very strong, still looks great and up to date because Chevy used the body style until 99, I've moved a full size couches in it and towed full size trailers as well the power and size are both amazing I love this truck if chevy made a full size 2 door suv I'd buy it but since they don't I'll be very happy to keep mine until they do, they don't lie when they say like a rock

